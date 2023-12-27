Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwaiti figures who passed away:



Jan 31: Renowned Kuwaiti author Fadhel Al-Tailjy passed away after a rich career in poetry writing, storytelling and literary criticism.

April 8: Actor Faisal Al-Bleyyes passed away following a long struggle with the disease.

May 6: TV presenter Obaid Al-Otaibi passed away at age of 59.

May 12: Singer Abdulkareem Abdulqader passed away at 81. His artistic journey lasted more than six decades.

May 13: Redha Marafi, former player Qadsia SC and National football teams, passed away.

May 25: Actor Ahmad Johar passed away at 65.

July 16: The former Assistant Secretary-General of the Islamic Antiquities Sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Abdulkareem Al-Ghadhban, passed away after a journey full of achievements.

Aug 21: Actor Bader Al-Tayyar passed away after a long journey of contributions to Kuwaiti theater and TV.

Aug 27: The imam and preacher of the Abubaker Al-Siddiq Mosque and the imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Khaled Al-Saeedi, passed away.

Aug 27: Lyricist Yousef Nasser passed away after a life full of giving to the modern Kuwaiti song.

Sept 25: Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, former minister of mail and telephone and minister of news and guidance passed away.

Dec 15: Prominent Kuwaiti writer and poet, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain, passed away. (end)

kt













MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107660562