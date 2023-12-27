Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwaiti figures who passed away:
Jan 31: Renowned Kuwaiti author Fadhel Al-Tailjy passed away after a rich career in poetry writing, storytelling and literary criticism.
April 8: Actor Faisal Al-Bleyyes passed away following a long struggle with the disease.
May 6: TV presenter Obaid Al-Otaibi passed away at age of 59.
May 12: Singer Abdulkareem Abdulqader passed away at 81. His artistic journey lasted more than six decades.
May 13: Redha Marafi, former player Qadsia SC and National football teams, passed away.
May 25: Actor Ahmad Johar passed away at 65.
July 16: The former Assistant Secretary-General of the Islamic Antiquities Sector at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Abdulkareem Al-Ghadhban, passed away after a journey full of achievements.
Aug 21: Actor Bader Al-Tayyar passed away after a long journey of contributions to Kuwaiti theater and TV.
Aug 27: The imam and preacher of the Abubaker Al-Siddiq Mosque and the imam of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Khaled Al-Saeedi, passed away.
Aug 27: Lyricist Yousef Nasser passed away after a life full of giving to the modern Kuwaiti song.
Sept 25: Sheikh Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, former minister of mail and telephone and minister of news and guidance passed away.
Dec 15: Prominent Kuwaiti writer and poet, Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain, passed away. (end)
