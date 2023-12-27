Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED)



Feb 27: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah announced that KFAED, is to provide Yemen with three additional grants worth USD five million in cooperation with international agencies.

April 25: KFAED said its contributions to UN institutions and programs to fighting malaria and pandemics reached KD 4.76 million (USD 15.5 million) up until April 2023.

May 22: KFAED said its development and humanitarian assistance contributed to 1,012 projects in more than 100 countries.

June 19: KFAED Acting Director General Waleed Al-Bahar said the fund extended 27 grants refugees and displaced persons regionally and globally reaching USD 85 million.

Dec 3: KFAED signed a joint statement with the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to enhance joint climate action and contribute to achieving UN sustainable development goals in the Middle East.

Achievements:



Jan 3: Kuwait's first satellite, Kuwait Sat-1, was successfully launched into space in what was hailed as a milestone effort in setting up the country's space industry.

Jan 7: The renowned Creighton University hospital and the hospitals organization, CHI, in the US State of Nebraska have appointed the Kuwaiti surgeon Waddah Al-Rifai as head of the surgery, Technical and academic research department.

Jan 16: Kuwait's Dr. Saqer Al-Mulla elected deputy chief of Asian gymnastics federation.

Jan 18: Sabah Al-Ahmad center for giftedness and creativity honored student Hawraa Mirza as she was awarded with the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashed award for exceptional academic performance.

Jan 21: The Kuwaiti national Saad Al-Tami suffered from ADHD symptoms and stuttering since childhood but grew up to become the first Arab to address to the graduates' ceremony of Eliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

Feb 4: Army Captain Engineer Youssef Al-Shatti achieved a new Kuwaiti world record as fastest swimmer to cross a creek for men's category.

Feb 12: Kuwait nabbed yet another Guinness world record with the largest "Bisht," traditional clothing, in the world.

Feb 13: France awarded Kuwaiti novelist Taleb Al-Refai the rank of Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters for his contributions to building cultural bridges between the two countries.

Feb 25: Student Jenan Al-Sharif of Kuwait was elected president of the Arab Parliament for the Child.

March 10: Kuwaiti Member of Parliament, Dr Jenan Bushehri, was elected by the Arab states group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union for a seat in the Bureau of Parliamentary Women's Forum.

March 21: Three Kuwait University students, Anfal Al-Enezi, Fatema Al-Kandari and Fahad Al-Sabah, were recognized as "Women and Environment Ambassadors" in a competition organized in cooperation with the EU Delegation in Kuwait.

April 7: Mohammad Al-Koh won Sheikh Saud Al-Thani award for photographic projects 2023 for his project: Failaka Island, which documented all houses and buildings in the Kuwaiti isle.

April 11: Kuwait University registered a patent at the US patent office regarding improving a medicine for asthma and allergy.

April 14: The Royal Military College, Sandhurst, honored two Kuwaiti army students for their distinguished performance, in a ceremony attended by King Charles.

May 2: The US institute of physics granted Dr. Hussain Al-Qattan the future star award for his research about youth.

May 4: GCC Secretariat honored engineers Lama Al-Uraiman and Zainab Al-Saffar, of Kuwait, for their excellence in science, as well as Dr. Fawaz Al-Ajmi and Dr. Hashem Al-Tabtabae, of Kuwait University, for their leading contributions.

May 9: Former Health Minister Dr. Mohammad Al-Haifi appointed member of board of trustees in the anti-doping laboratory in Qatar.

May 11: Kuwait University announced that Dr. Mohammad Al-Ansari won the Illuminate Challenge award from Durham University, UK. The award is usually given to people for their inventions, discovery or new application that serves humanity.

May 12: Kuwaiti engineer Jenan Al-Shehab won gold medal at the 34th edition of the International Exhibition for Invention, Innovation and Technology (ITEX) for her invention of (Electromagnetic Cells).

May 25: Kuwait University's Intisar Al-Shuhaima registered a patent at the US patent office for a device used by dentists to extract broken pieces of files used in treatment.

May 29: Dr. Laila Al-Haddan, of Kuwait University, won as part of a research team the best scientific research award for studies of cancers. The award is given by King Saud University in Saudi Arabia.

June 6: Adnan Al-Nowwa, a photographer in KRCS, won second best photo award during the meetings of the Arab organization for red crescent and cross.

July 5: The British Cranfield University awarded Kuwaiti researcher Dr. Abdullah Al-Khalidi, the Arthur Lefebvre Prize in Physics.

July 6: Kuwaiti photographer Mohammad Murad won two awards in the International Nature Photography Competition in northern Italy.

July 11: Kuwaiti Dr. Fawaz Mohammad Al-Awadhi won the Arab Professional Excellence Award (Best Arabs) 2023 in the field of law.

July 23: Referee Mohammed Al-Shatti participated for the first time in the finals of the Wimbledon World Cup.

Aug 1: The Kuwaiti Girl Guides Association won the Olave Baden-Powell Award for Charitable Work.

Aug 3: Sheikh Mishari Al-Afasy received a United Nations membership after joining the Union of Arab Creatives as an advisor and member of the Economic and Social Council.

Aug 15: Students Abdullah Al-Saffar, Yousef Ibrahim, and Ali Al-Mutairi are among 35 winners of the World Health Organization art competition.

Sept 18: Kuwaiti candidate Dr. Talal Al-Bathali won the position of Vice President of the World Petroleum Council (WPC) for the period between 2023 and 2026.

Sept 18: Armenian Yerevan State University granted the head of the Abdulaziz Saud Al-Babtain Cultural Foundation, the poet Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, an honorary doctorate.

Sept 18: The Arab Union of Scouts and Guides unanimously approved Kuwaiti Nasser Abul as Secretary-General of the Arab Union of Scouts and Guides.

Sept 20: Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Terqi Al-Rashidi won membership in the International Shooting Federation's Players Committee in the skeet shooting category.

Sept 20: The Ministry of Oil announced that Kuwait won, for the first time, four seats in the executive committees of the International Petroleum Council for the period between 2023 and 2026.

Sept 20: Kuwait Fire Force announced that its head, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Makrad, had received the GCC Medal for his clear mark in development and progress of fire services in the State of Kuwait.

Sept 26: The Arab Media Forum selected journalist and academic Dr. Mohammad Al-Rumaihi as media personality of the year.

Oct 1: Kuwait cooperative center for student programs won three awards during Arab programming week.

Oct 24: Kuwait University registers patents in the field of technology and refrigeration.

Nov 17: Three Kuwaiti photographers won the Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum International Photography

Nov 20: KISR announced that researcher and director of the energy efficiency program at the institute, Dr. Fetouh Al-Raqam, had received an award from the association of energy engineering for her contributions to the field.

Nov 22: Sheikh Dr. Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was awarded the Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum Award for sports creativity in the Arab sports personality category.

Nov 24: Japanese camera manufacturers, Canon, chose Kuwaiti Mohammad Murad, the first wildlife photographer from the region, as an ambassador for its initiative.

Dec 1: KPI announced that Executive Marketing VP, Fadel Al-Faraj, has been named CEO of the year in the oil and gas sector for the year 2023 on the Forbes international magazine list in its Italy bran





