Aligcus, Inc. Celebrates As Corporate Sponsor At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ALiGCUS , Inc., a leading one-stop shop for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) professional design and construction, proudly participated as a corporate sponsor at the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet. The event, which took place at the prestigious Vintage Rose venue in Orange County, was a celebration of excellence in real estate.Peter Li, CEO, Edward Han, Marketing Manager, and Alice Kawai, Sales Manager of ALiGCUS, Inc., were in attendance, representing the leadership of ALiGCUS. They not only contributed to the event's success but also presented one of the top agents' awards categories and led the exciting raffle drawings, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.During the event, Edward Han spoke about the significant implications of the new ADU Bill AB1033 in California. This groundbreaking bill allows the individual sale of ADUs, heralding a potential game changer in the real estate and investment sectors. The change is expected to bring a wave of opportunities, impacting investors, property owners, homebuyers, and the overall housing market in California. With the potential for rising house prices and an increase in housing supply, this bill marks the beginning of a new era in California's real estate market.“I am incredibly proud of the phenomenal success of our 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet. The event, held at The Vintage Rose in Orange County, was not just a celebration of our team's exceptional achievements but also a testament to our commitment to excellence in the real estate industry. The participation of esteemed companies like ALiGCUS, Inc., and the insights shared about the future of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) and the groundbreaking AB1033 bill in California, underscored the forward-thinking and innovative spirit that drives our company,” said Lori Hintz, managing broker manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.“Witnessing the unity, dedication, and enthusiasm of our team and partners, I am more confident than ever in our ability to adapt, grow, and lead in an ever-evolving market. This event has set a new benchmark for us, and I am excited to see what the future holds as we continue to strive for excellence and make a positive impact in the communities we serve,” she added.ALiGCUS, with its expertise in architectural design, plan approval, and construction, offers a comprehensive and stress-free ADU development experience. Their professional team ensures efficient plan approvals and high-quality construction, with a 100% contract acceptance rate by the municipal government. With over 500 successful builds, ALiGCUS is committed to delivering exceptional ADU solutions, providing peace of mind to their clients.As a corporate sponsor of the 2023 Best Of The Best Awards Banquet, ALiGCUS demonstrates its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate industry. The company's participation in this event reinforces its position as a key player in the evolving landscape of California real estate.About ALiGCUS, Inc.:ALiGCUS, Inc. is a premier ADU design and construction company, offering end-to-end services from architectural design to construction, specializing in creating tailored ADU solutions that cater to the diverse needs of their clients. To learn more about ALiGCUS, please visitAbout Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is at the forefront of the real estate industry, known for its commitment to providing exceptional service and fostering a culture of excellence and community support. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit

