Sumptuous Lofted Drives, Glorious Shots: Irfan Pathan Hails Kl Rahul's Valiant Knock

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lavished praises on wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul for his valiant knock on a tricky centurion pitch and lauded him for a "phenomenal display of skills in demanding conditions."

Struggling at 92/4 at 92/4 against the potent South African fast bowlers on a demanding Centurion pitch on the first day, KL Rahul played a pivotal role, guiding India back into contention with an undefeated 70. His tenacious display took India to 208/8 208 for 8 before rain forced an early end to the day's play.

"Sumptuous lofted drives, glorious shots along the ground, cracking pulls, excellent leaves, a rock-solid defence - this innings has had it all. Phenomenal display of skills in demanding conditions," Irfan wrote in his X post.

Challenged by the formidable South African seam attack Rahul, who was batting for the first time in middle order, showcased his prowess by successfully blending caution with aggression while batting alongside the tailenders for a significant portion of his innings.

India will resume on 208/8 after rain cut short play on day one. Rahul, unbeaten on 70, has Mohammed Siraj for company with Prasidh Krishna to follow.

