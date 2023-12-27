Kanye West issues apology over anti-Semitic comments

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, issued an apology for sharing anti-Semitic content on social media last year.



The US rapper expressed regret in an Instagram post, acknowledging any pain his words may have caused and requesting forgiveness. Notably, he posted the apology in Hebrew.



"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unplanned outburst. ... It was not my intent to hurt or disrespect, and I very much regret any pain I may have caused," The musician, aged 46, penned in his Instagram post.



"I am committed to begin with myself and to learn from this experience in order to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future."



"Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to repair and to advancing unity," he continued.



Ye, recognized as one of the world's best-selling artists, stirred controversy last year with a series of erratic posts on social media.



Among them was a post that seemed to depict a Nazi swastika symbol within a Star of David.



Additionally, he garnered criticism for expressing praise towards Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Germany during World War II.



At a certain juncture, he stated that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people," asserting that they had "tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."



During an interview with Tucker Carlson and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Ye also made derogatory remarks about Jewish people, and the incident gained widespread attention as it went viral.

