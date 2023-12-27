UAE brand Al Islami soars to top-ranking halal food brands globally

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 26 December 2023:



Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the halal and wholesome food products sector, concludes the year on a high note, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This significant achievement comes as a result of the brand's commitment to excellence and adherence to the highest halal standards.

The debut ranking published by the leading financial insights platform, Salaam Gateway, in partnership with DinarStandard, presented a list of the top 30 halal products companies based in OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) member countries. The OIC markets represent the majority of the $1.595-trillion halal food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics consumer market.

Al Islami Foods came in 5th in the overall OIC ranking while topping the regional halal food brands ranking, which underscores the company's notable contributions to the halal industry, showcasing its strategic prowess and market dominance within the OIC region.

Expressing his delight, Zubair Ahmad, the Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods, stated, “Being ranked among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies within the OIC is a testament to our relentless dedication to delivering premium halal products. At Al Islami Foods, the essence of 'Real Halal' is not just a label; it is ingrained in our existence. It defines every facet of our operation, from sourcing the ingredients and processing techniques to our interaction with our suppliers, consumers and partners.”

He added, “Consumers can rest assured that all Al Islami products are aligned with Islamic laws and guidelines. In addition, we have established sustainable facilities that ensure the continual production and supply of Halal products across the globe. This underscores our dedication to providing not just products but a way of life that is nourishing and healthy.”

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands by industry-leading research firm IMARC Group and was also awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.





