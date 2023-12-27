Sports Bicycle Tires Market Share, Industry Trends & Forecast by 2031 | R&I

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Sports Bicycle Tires Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Sports Bicycle Tires Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Sports Bicycle Tires Market?



By the end of 2031, it is anticipated that the global market for sports bicycle tire market will be worth US$ 14.5 Bn, as per the latest industry analysis.



What are Sports Bicycle Tires Market?



Sport bicycle tires are specialized rubber components crafted for high-performance cycling, specifically tailored to meet the demands of competitive and passionate riders. These tires prioritize lightweight design, minimal rolling resistance, and improved grip to optimize speed and maneuverability. Characterized by a slim profile and a tread pattern aimed at reducing friction, sports bicycle tires are engineered to enhance efficiency and responsiveness, particularly on smooth surfaces like roads or race tracks. Their production involves materials and construction techniques that strike a balance between durability, traction, and weight reduction, making them ideal for cyclists seeking top-tier performance in diverse sporting scenarios.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Sports Bicycle Tires Market industry?



The sports bicycle tires market growth is driven by various factors. The market for sports bicycle tires is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the rising popularity of high-performance cycling and the increasing demand for specialized tires tailored to the preferences of competitive and dedicated riders. These tires, known for their lightweight design, low rolling resistance, and advanced grip capabilities, are gaining traction among cyclists who prioritize optimal speed and maneuverability. Continuous innovation in materials and technologies is a notable trend in the market, with manufacturers aiming to enhance durability, traction, and overall performance. As the global interest in sports cycling continues to surge, the sports bicycle tires market growth is set for further expansion, attracting both established companies and new entrants eager to meet the evolving demands of cyclists for top-notch and specialized tire solutions.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Type:



Road Racing Tires

Mountain Bike Tires

Gravel/Cyclocross Tires

Track Tires

Triathlon/Time Trial Tires



2. Tread Pattern:



Slick Tires

Knobby Tires

Mixed Tread Tires

Studded Tires



3. Tire Size:



700c (Road Bikes)

27.5-inch (Mountain Bikes)

29-inch (Mountain Bikes)

650b (Mountain Bikes)

Others



4. Tube Type:



Tubular Tires

Clincher Tires

Tubeless Tires



5. End-user:



Professional Cyclists

Enthusiast Cyclists

Recreational Cyclists

Commuters

Adventure and Touring Cyclists



Segmentation By Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



3. Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



5. Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Continental AG

2. Michelin

3. Schwalbe

4. Vittoria

5. Maxxis International

6. Hutchinson

7. Pirelli

8. Kenda

9. Specialized Bicycle Components

10. Bontrager (Trek)



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



