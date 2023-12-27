Use Namo App To Connect With Target Groups: UP BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has urged party workers to actively engage with the NaMo app, for regular interaction with the targeted social and cultural groups.

This, he said, was important for the party which aims to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP in 2024.

He emphasised the need for working with resolve to win booths in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP government has consistently worked for the welfare of the people.

“The BJP is currently the most significant political force in the country, and as such, holds great responsibility,” Chaudhary said.

He also stressed the importance of winning booths to secure victory in elections. He assigned the crucial responsibility of working closely with 'Panna Pramukhs' (booth heads) to office-bearers at the state, regional, and district levels in every department and cell.

--IANS

amita/uk