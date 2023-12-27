Homelessness in rural England surges by 40 percent

(MENAFN) A British non-profit organization, the countryside charity CPRE, revealed on Tuesday that rural England has witnessed a 40 percent surge in homelessness over the past five years.



The organization reported that homelessness in rural areas escalated from 17,212 individuals in 2018 to 24,143 in 2023.



CPRE's findings indicate that the issue is more pronounced in rural regions compared to several towns and cities in England, including London, Leeds, or Norwich.



The charity highlighted that, nationally, an estimated 15 people per 100,000 are homeless, and 12 local authorities predominantly classified as rural surpass the national average for rough sleeping.



In Boston, Lincolnshire, a town exemplifying the trend, the rate stood at 38 homeless individuals per 100,000 people, exceeding the figure of 23 per 100,000 in the United Kingdom capital.



Individuals sleeping rough are defined as those residing in the open air, tents, makeshift shelters, or buildings not intended for human habitation.



CPRE pointed to several contributing factors for the crisis, including record-high house prices, stagnant wages, extensive waiting lists for public housing, and the proliferation of second homes and short-term rentals, such as Airbnb.



The organization emphasized that the surge in UK inflation to an 11.1 percent multi-decade high in October 2022, partly driven by soaring energy and food costs, has further exacerbated the challenges faced by those grappling with homelessness in rural areas.

MENAFN27122023000045015839ID1107660518