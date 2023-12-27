Two prominent US House Republicans fall victim to disturbing trend known as 'swatting’

(MENAFN) In an alarming turn of events on Christmas Day, two prominent United States House Republicans, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brandon Williams, fell victim to a disturbing trend known as 'swatting,' wherein pranksters make false reports to trigger potentially violent police responses. Celebrating the holiday with their families in Georgia and New York, respectively, Greene and Williams had law enforcement dispatched to their homes following false claims of shootings.



For Greene, this marked the eighth swatting incident she has endured, raising questions about the efficacy of the FBI's efforts to track down the culprits. Expressing frustration, Greene pointed out the irony that the FBI, with its extensive capabilities, has been unable to identify those behind the repeated threats against her life. Despite the challenges, she commended her local police for their competence in recognizing these swatting calls and preventing unnecessary chaos.



In Greene's case, the false report took the form of a call to the suicide prevention hotline, where an unknown individual claimed to have shot his girlfriend at Greene's residence. The incident adds to a series of targeted actions against the congresswoman, raising concerns about the safety of public officials and the need for robust measures to combat such threats.



Similarly, Brandon Williams experienced a swatting incident on the same Christmas afternoon. Fortunately, law enforcement acted swiftly, contacting Williams before arriving at his home. In a surprising turn of events, the deputies and troopers who responded to the false report were greeted with homemade cookies and spiced nuts, illustrating the resilience and good spirits of the targeted lawmaker despite the unnerving situation.



As 'swatting' incidents against public figures continue to rise, the need for enhanced security measures, increased vigilance, and improved investigative capabilities becomes apparent. The Christmas Day pranks highlight the vulnerability of elected officials to such malicious actions, prompting a broader conversation about safeguarding the democratic process and ensuring the safety of those who serve the public.





