Xi issues caution over Taiwan Xi issues caution over Taiwan

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a stern warning on Tuesday, stating that Beijing will employ "any means" necessary to prevent the separation of Taiwan from mainland China.



Speaking at a symposium marking the 130th birthday of Mao Zedong, Xi emphasized that the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland is an "inevitable trend" driven by both national interest and the desires of the people. Stressing the need to promote peaceful development in cross-strait relations, Xi outlined China's commitment to preventing any move towards Taiwanese independence.



In his address to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xi reiterated the Chinese government's position that Taiwan is considered sovereign Chinese territory. He asserted that efforts should be directed towards integrated development in all fields, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace while firmly opposing any separatist actions by Taiwan.



Xi's strong stance on Taiwan's status comes amid rising tensions and ahead of Taiwan's scheduled parliamentary and presidential elections on January 13. Lai Ching-te from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is a leading candidate, advocating for Taiwanese independence and accusing Beijing of threatening the island with armed force. While Xi did not explicitly mention the upcoming elections or the use of force against Taiwan in his speech, his resolute message underscores China's unwavering position on the Taiwan issue.





