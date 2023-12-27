Flash floods strike Ladysmith in eastern South Africa, claiming lives of over 6

(MENAFN) Flash floods struck the vicinity of Ladysmith in eastern South Africa, resulting in the tragic loss of at least six lives and leaving approximately 11 individuals missing.



A deluge, reaching depths of up to 10 meters (33 feet), swept through a Ladysmith district in the KwaZulu Natal province, causing extensive destruction to homes and cars.



The coastal town of Mandeni, situated further south of Ladysmith, also experienced flooding, leading to the river carrying away three individuals.



According to reports, the provincial government confirmed that an 8-year-old child and an adult male lost their lives on Christmas day while attempting to cross a river during the flood. Some local media outlets have reported a death toll of seven.



The torrential flooding occurred late on Sunday, approximately 230 kilometers (140 miles) northwest of the eastern coastal city of Durban. In spite of ongoing rescue efforts on Tuesday, rescue teams faced challenges posed by persistent rainstorms.



Tereza van den Berg, a team leader for the IPSS rescue organization, remarked, "Nobody had a chance to grab anything."



The IPSS reported that some of the bodies recovered from the flash floods on Christmas Eve were found inside cars swept away by the water, according to a news agency.

