IED Recovered On Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

Srinagar, Dec 27 (IANS) An IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was recovered in a joint operation by the police and the Army at Lawaypora on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway, officials said on Wednesday.
"IED Recovered at Lawaypora, on the Srinagar-Baramulla Highway," the Army said.
"Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir police averted a major terror incident today by recovering and in-situ destroying an IED at Lawaypora on the Srinagar -Baramulla Highway.
"Indian Army is resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free."
The traffic on the road was temporarily halted as teams of police and Army conducted the operation to diffuse the IED.
