ISL 2023-34: Changing The Team's Mentality Is A Difficult Challenge, Says Mohun Bagan Coach Juan Ferrando

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando urges his players to concentrate on themselves before their next home match against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.

Ferrando explained that it's the most important thing for them to focus on themselves as they aim to get back to winning ways after suffering two consecutive defeats. He opines that Kerala Blasters FC is mentally in a better situation after getting back-to-back wins but also mentions that his team is preparing well for the match.

"At this moment, the most important thing is thinking about my team and my players,” Ferrando stated in the pre-match press conference as quoted by ISL website.

"Kerala Blasters FC are doing well. Of course, their emotional situation is much better because they won their last (two) matches. But what is most important is my team, and for me, it's time to prepare for the next match and to be ready for the next match. Because all the time, the opponent is not in my hands. What is in my hands is my team and my players. This is the most important," he added.

Ferrando acknowledges that changing the team's mentality is a difficult challenge, but he expresses full trust in his players and the team to turn things around.

"It is a big challenge in front of us to change our mentality," he said.

"The results are not in a good way for us, but at this moment, I trust more in my players. I trust more in my team. I trust more in my club. This is a big club for this reason. When there are difficult moments, people are not crying. People are not trying to find excuses. It's looking forward to finding the best for the next day,” he shared.

The Mariners have faced numerous injuries since the beginning of the season. Offering insights into his players' injuries, the Spaniard remarked: "Glan Martins and Sahal Abdul Samad have injuries. It's very difficult for them to play. We try to do our best until the last moment, but it's difficult."

"Brendan Hamill had hamstring problems in the last match. In the case of Anirudh Thapa (with an elbow injury), in the case of Ashique, Sahal happened due to tackles. So, this is not our problem. It's not a methodological problem. It's a problem for our team. It's a problem for the national team; it's a problem for the Asian Cup. But this is not in my hands. The medical staff is working hard with Sahal Abdul Samad, Glan Martins, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Anwar Ali at this moment. But we need time," Ferrando stated.

However, defenders Hector Yuste and Asish Rai will be available for selection against Kerala Blasters FC as they return from serving their one-match suspension against FC Goa.

"We continue with the same situation. Ashish and Yuste can play now. The team is the most important thing for me. We are ready for the next match. We are thinking of the best line-up, who's fit, and about getting the three points," he said.

