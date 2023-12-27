Trump greets Biden on Christmas saying ‘rot in hell Biden’

(MENAFN) In an unconventional series of Christmas greetings, former United States President Donald Trump took to social media to extend holiday wishes to his supporters while expressing strong sentiments towards his political adversaries. Trump's festive messages on Monday included a wish for eternal damnation for President Joe Biden, federal prosecutor Jack Smith, and world leaders, both perceived as "good and bad." The former president, known for his unfiltered communication style, referred to Biden as "Crooked Joe Biden" and targeted Smith as the "only hope" for Biden's reelection in 2024.



In his messages, Trump accused Smith, who is prosecuting him in two criminal cases related to handling classified documents and challenging the 2020 election results, of orchestrating an "out-of-control witch hunt." Trump claimed that the recent hiring of outside lawyers by Smith was an unprecedented move aimed at supporting a poorly executed investigation.



The former president expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the country, alleging that internal forces, whom he referred to as "thugs," were contributing to the destruction of the United States. Trump cited issues such as open borders, high inflation, high taxes, a "woke military," and Biden's handling of international tensions with Israel, Iran, and Russia-Ukraine conflicts as areas of concern.



Trump's Christmas messages reflected his ongoing grievances and his perception of being engaged in a fight to "save our country from madness and doom." The unorthodox and combative tone of these holiday greetings underscores the continued polarization and political animosity that persist in the post-Trump era.





