‘Parasite’ movie actor Lee Sun-kyun, dies at 48

(MENAFN) South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite," has passed away, according to South Korea's emergency office on Wednesday. The 48-year-old actor was discovered lifeless in a car located in a central Seoul park.



Law enforcement officers initially found Lee unconscious at an undisclosed location in Seoul on the same day. According to reports, Lee's wife had notified the police after he left home, leaving behind what appeared to be a suicide note.



Prior to this tragic incident, Lee had faced investigations regarding alleged illegal drug use, with South Korea having stringent laws against such activities.



Despite once being celebrated for his wholesome image, local media outlets have reported that the actor was being removed from television and commercial projects in the wake of allegations related to drug use.



In October, Lee briefly addressed reporters before entering a police station to meet with investigators, marking a turbulent period in the actor's life amid legal scrutiny and professional setbacks.



"I sincerely apologise for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unpleasant incident," he stated back then.

