Netanyahu says Hamas must get demolished

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has underscored Israel's commitment to persist in its military operation in Gaza until Hamas is defeated, the entire Palestinian enclave is demilitarized, and its inhabitants undergo a process of deradicalization. In an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu articulated that these are the essential prerequisites for achieving peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in Gaza.



Emphasizing the need for a buffer zone along Gaza's perimeter, Netanyahu proposed Israeli security officials overseeing goods entering from Egypt. The military campaign, initiated by a Hamas assault on October 7, prompted a robust response from Netanyahu's government, involving airstrikes and a ground operation. The conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with over 20,000 Palestinians reported killed, including a significant number of children and women, and another 53,000 reported injured.



Israel's tactics in Gaza have faced criticism from the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations, with European and United States allies calling for increased efforts to protect civilian lives. Netanyahu's opinion piece addresses the ongoing debate surrounding Israel's approach, with the prime minister asserting that the complete dismantling of Hamas' military capabilities and political power structures in Gaza is imperative to prevent a recurrence of the tragic events of October 7.



The article sheds light on Netanyahu's perspective on the path to peace, offering a comprehensive view of the conditions he deems necessary for a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza. As tensions persist, the prime minister's stance reflects the complexity of the situation and the challenges involved in achieving a lasting and sustainable peace in the region.





