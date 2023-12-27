Jordan's Oil Bill Drops By 15.1% In 10 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.27 (Petra) - The Kingdom's bill of crude oil, its derivatives, and mineral oils drooped by 15.1 percent during the first ten months of 2023 to reach JD2.587 billion compared to JD3.048 billion in the same period of 2022, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS) figures.Statistical data, monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), revealed that Jordan's oil bill has experienced a significant decrease of approximately JD461 million until the end of October for the current year, in comparison to the corresponding period in the previous year.Fuel and mineral oils took the lead as the primary imports of petroleum derivatives, representing an estimated value of around JD839 million. Crude oil closely followed, with a value of JD653 million, while petroleum gases accounted for around JD563 million.Furthermore, the Kingdom imported diesel with a value of approximately JD499 million, and lubricating oils accounted for around JD32 million dinars, according to foreign trade data released by the department on Wednesday.