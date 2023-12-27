Over 4K Students Killed In Gaza As Israeli Aggression Continues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- Some 4,037 students and 209 educational staff have been killed as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Education.In addition to the fatalities, the UN office highlighted the extensive number of injuries sustained, noting that more than 7,259 students and 619 teachers have been injured as a direct result of the ongoing aggression on the coastal enclave.The situation in Gaza remains dire, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting that since the commencement of the aggression, at least 20,915 Palestinians have been martyred. Shockingly, 70 per cent of these deaths are women and children.Furthermore, 54,918 Palestinians have been injured, while many others are still missing, presumably buried under the rubble.