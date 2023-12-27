Pro-Palestinian demonstrators ‘cancel Christmas’

(MENAFN) In a demonstration of solidarity with Palestinians affected by the Israeli military operation in Gaza, pro-Palestinian supporters in the United States organized a "Cancel Christmas" protest in Manhattan on Monday. The event aimed to draw attention to the ongoing conflict and express discontent with the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) actions in response to a deadly incursion by Hamas on October 7.



The protest took a somber turn, evolving into clashes with the police, prompting the New York Police Department (NYPD) to deploy additional forces. Pro-Palestinian activists marched through downtown New York, denouncing President Joe Biden's administration for its continued support of the Israeli operation while criticizing the civilian death toll.



Reports from Gaza indicate a significant civilian death toll, with officials stating that over 8,000 children are among the casualties, estimating a total of at least 20,000 people. The initial attack by Hamas on southern Israel in October claimed 1,200 lives, according to Hamas's tally.



During the New York protest, some demonstrators carried a symbolic nativity scene, replacing baby Jesus with a fake child's corpse in a body bag. The slogan above the prop read, "No Joy in Genocide," conveying the activists' message against the perceived impact of the Israeli military operation on civilians.



A sign quoted by The New York Post declared, "While U’r Shopping Bombs are Dropping," highlighting the juxtaposition of holiday celebrations and the ongoing conflict. The newspaper described a crowd as "mobbing" the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, where revelers had gathered to celebrate the holiday.



The "Cancel Christmas" protest underscores the deeply entrenched emotions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the global impact it has, even on cultural and celebratory events. The clashes and symbolic gestures during the demonstration reflect the intensity of opinions on the matter and the desire of activists to bring attention to what they perceive as an unjust situation in Gaza.





MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107660485