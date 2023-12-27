Russian Domodedovo Commercial Services Branches Out To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Russian
Domodedovo Commercial Services has registered a branch in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The company is a commercial agency of Domodedovo Airport
(Domodedovo Commercial Services LLC
Domodedovo Commercial Services LLC's mission is to ensure the
effective collaboration of Domodedovo Airport firms with
airlines.
Ivan Trunov is the company's official representative, according
to the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.
The legal address of the branch: 30 Dadash Bunyadzade street,
Yasamal district, Baku.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107660477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.