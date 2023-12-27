               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Domodedovo Commercial Services Branches Out To Azerbaijan


12/27/2023 2:16:43 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Russian Domodedovo Commercial Services has registered a branch in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The company is a commercial agency of Domodedovo Airport (Domodedovo Commercial Services LLC

Domodedovo Commercial Services LLC's mission is to ensure the effective collaboration of Domodedovo Airport firms with airlines.

Ivan Trunov is the company's official representative, according to the State Tax Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

The legal address of the branch: 30 Dadash Bunyadzade street, Yasamal district, Baku.

