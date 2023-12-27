Protocol Signed To Rule Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Türkiye Corridor's Growth

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan,
Turkmenistan, Iran and Türkiye have signed a protocol on the
development of transport links along the 'Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan
– Iran – Türkiye' transport corridor, Trend reports.
The document was signed within the framework of the first
meeting of the railway administrations of the countries
participating in the 'Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye'
transport corridor in Istanbul.
The implementation of competitive railway prices and an increase
in traffic volumes along the route were the main topics of
discussion.
The parties agreed that establishing affordable and competitive
transportation pricing along this route will contribute to an
increase in the volume of goods and cargo transported.
Meanwhile, the Protocol on the formation of the 'Uzbekistan -
Turkmenistan – Iran – Türkiye' transport corridor was signed within
the framework of the 12th meeting of Ministers of Transport of the
member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization in November
of 2023.
As per Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, the newly formed
corridor is an important element of the development of transport
infrastructure and trade relations between the countries of the
region.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107660476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.