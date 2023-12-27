From Export Of Energy Carriers To Export Of Finished Electric Energy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The national
economies of the former Soviet republics confronted a grim image
following the dissolution of the Soviet Union (USSR) and the
rupture of cooperation and technological connections between
economic organizations. According to expert estimations, the
region's economic crisis had reached 50–60 percent by the
mid-1990s. Investment and industrial production were approaching
critical levels. The advice of international financial
institutions, which had already become highly dominant in the
region by those years, also played a negative influence, in my
opinion. These recommendations, I believe, resulted in the
institution of domestic investment being blocked. This denied
countries the chance to develop economic and social objectives.
Certainly, the region's states have distinct resource potential.
While they had many characteristics, the economic policies they
implemented were not the same.
Azerbaijan staked on the "oil strategy" in the uneasy conditions
of the 1990s, which implied obtaining investment support for the
national economy through the development and increase of oil
production. The core of the "oil strategy" was the export of energy
carriers to Europe, one of the most solvent regions of the globe.
This should have led to a sharp increase in foreign exchange
earnings. That in turn meant ensuring an impressive surplus in
foreign trade and, in general, in the balance of payments of the
state. In the absence of other real resources to support the
reproduction of the national economy, it was an alternative way to
maintain economic stability and development. As a result of the
multiplier effect, related industries also developed. Economic
dividends also made it possible to resolve the issues of
maintaining the country's defense capability and security. In
addition, several social policy issues have been resolved. And of
course, the "oil strategy" has significantly strengthened the
country's position on the political map.
However, the global economy is undergoing a transformation. And
this process is nearing its end. The new technological mode, the
introduction of energy-saving and efficient technologies, and the
rise and strengthening of alternative energy carriers all bring
changes to the economic and energy agendas. The West's "green
agenda" creates new obstacles. In the near and medium term, it is
unrealistic to forsake existing forms of electricity generation.
However, it is clear that even Europe, which is experiencing a
severe shortage of energy carriers, is refusing long-term contracts
and investments in projects for the supply of traditional energy
carriers. This means that novel solutions are required.
In this regard, it is not by chance, I believe, that in recent
months, Azerbaijan has been actively preparing and making decisions
on launching power generation capacities from alternative sources.
Today, the country's energy agenda includes the implementation of
projects in three of the four already established main directions
of alternative power generation. The water potential of the
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation is an
important factor in solving these tasks. According to expert
estimates, 20 to 25 percent of the country's water resource
potential is concentrated in the liberated territories. Taking into
account the presence of mountain rivers in the region, the
construction and commissioning of small hydroelectric power plants
can have a significant positive impact both in terms of supplying
the domestic market and the export track.
I would like to point out that recently the President of
Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev noted that in 2021–2023, hydroelectric
power plants with a total capacity of 170 MW will be commissioned
in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. He added that by the
end of next year, the capacity will amount to 270 MW, and in a few
years, it will reach 500 MW.
Moreover, the Garadagh Solar Power Plant, with a capacity of 230
MW, was launched in October this year in Azerbaijan. This power
plant is the largest in the Caspian and Caucasus regions.
In general, according to expert data, Azerbaijan's potential for
wind and solar energy on land is about 37 GW, and the potential of
wind energy in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea is about
157 GW. According to the head of state, by contract, the production
of electricity from alternative sources will reach 10 GW in the
country in the upcoming years.
At the same time, with the development of a new technological
mode and the solution of technological and infrastructural
problems, hydrogen may also become an extremely important area of
energy. Here, I believe, Azerbaijan's competitive opportunities
will be impressive.
The fourth component of alternative power generation, nuclear
power, should certainly not be neglected. I think that
underestimating this area is extremely unfavorable. World
experience and advanced science convincingly testify to the high
efficiency of nuclear power generation, its technology, and its
competitiveness. In my opinion, the prerequisites for the
development of nuclear energy in the country will only increase.
Azerbaijan has considerable economic and resource potential for
this purpose.
The data cited above, I believe, clearly illustrates the
creation of a new energy agenda. The essence of its export
component is an endeavor to change priority from energy carrier
export to finished electric energy export.
These new problems, I believe, will cause considerable
modifications in many areas of the socioeconomic agenda. Changes in
overseas trade and the labor market are two examples.
Without a doubt, the new energy agenda will be regional in
nature and cannot be limited to a single country. I am confident
that Azerbaijan can serve as a unique hub in this global
process.
Professor Elshad Mammadov
Doctor of Economic Sciences
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107660475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.