Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Corridor Set For Streamlined Deed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. Uzbekistan
and Afghanistan have discussed acceleration of the implementation
of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction
project, Trend reports
The news followed a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Transport
Ilkhom Makhkamov and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of
Afghanistan Hamidullo Ohunzoda.
The meeting addressed the development of cooperation between the
countries in the field of transport and logistics.
During the talks, the parties discussed the issues of fees and
charges for road transportation, as well as transit and bilateral
transportation through the territory of Afghanistan, especially
along the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan corridor. In particular,
the ministers negotiated the adoption of tariff benefits for
railway transportation.
The administrations of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan
signed a road map for the building of the
Termez-Mazar-I-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway in February 2021.
According to the calculations of the participants in the
project, with a preliminary cost of about $5 billion, the new
transport corridor with a transit potential of up to 20 million
tons of cargo should connect the countries of Europe, Russia,
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and further the states of
Southeast Asia.
