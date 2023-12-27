Earthquake Put On Record In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. An earthquake
has been registered in Azerbaijan, said the Republican Seismic
Survey Center informed about it, Trend reports.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded in the
territory of the Neftchala region, located in the country's
south-east, according to the Earthquake Research Bureau.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107660472
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.