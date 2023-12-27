Earthquake Put On Record In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. An earthquake has been registered in Azerbaijan, said the Republican Seismic Survey Center informed about it, Trend reports.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded in the territory of the Neftchala region, located in the country's south-east, according to the Earthquake Research Bureau.

