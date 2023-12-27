Russia Reports Drone Attack In Rostov Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Rostov region was reportedly attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the early hours of Thursday.
That's according to the region's governor, Vasily Golubev , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"Overnight Thursday, our air defense forces shot down a drone over Rostov region. The consequences on the ground are being clarified," Golubev wrote.
much more effective than artillery in destroying Russian military hardwar
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's nuclear icebreaker Sevmorput caught fire at the Atomflot base's berth in Murmansk
