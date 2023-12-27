               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia Reports Drone Attack In Rostov Region


12/27/2023 2:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Rostov region was reportedly attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the early hours of Thursday.

That's according to the region's governor, Vasily Golubev , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Overnight Thursday, our air defense forces shot down a drone over Rostov region. The consequences on the ground are being clarified," Golubev wrote.

Read also: Drones much more effective than artillery in destroying Russian military hardwar

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's nuclear icebreaker Sevmorput caught fire at the Atomflot base's berth in Murmansk

