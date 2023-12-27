Solidarity Day Of Azerbaijanis Celebrated In Berlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany organized a festive event on
the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New
Year at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the event was attended by members
of Azerbaijani, Turkish and other fraternal countries, as well as
representatives of the German public.
A total of about 400 guests took part in the event.
A minute of silence was observed at the event to honor the souls
of the Shehidis who gave their lives for territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev congratulated
Azerbaijanis on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.
He emphasized that 2023 is one of the most glorious years in the
thousand-year history of the Azerbaijani people. Thus, this year
Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial
integrity, putting an end to 35 years of armed separatism that
existed on its territory and caused incalculable tragedies to the
Azerbaijani people. Thus, Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries
in the world that restored its sovereignty and territorial
integrity after the Second World War.
N noted that Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham
Aliyev, as a wise head of state, relying on the unity and high
trust of his people, pursuing a well-thought-out strategy and
policy, knows perfectly well what, when and how to do. With this
glorious victory, the name of President Ilham Aliyev is written in
golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan".
The Ambassador emphasized that full restoration of sovereignty
and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was the greatest wish of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and fortunately, this wish was
realized in the year of his 100th anniversary.
At the event, the Azerbaijani Embassy awarded Ibrahim Ahrari and
Masoud Panahi as outstanding artists.
As part of the event, Rashad Ilyasov, Honored Artist of
Azerbaijan, singer and canonical performer, along with his musical
group presented a music and entertainment program.
A party was also held as part of the event.
