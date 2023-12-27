Iranian FM Pleased With Progress Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdollahian has discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports.

Abdollahian, in his conversation with Lavrov, welcomed the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a lasting peace agreement and stressed Iran's support for stabilising peace and stability in the region, IRNA reported.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the latest developments in the South Caucasus, the current state of cooperation and bilateral relations, as well as some issues on the regional and international agenda.

In the telephone conversation, Lavrov and Abdollahian emphasised respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other's countries.