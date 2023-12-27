Iranian FM Pleased With Progress Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdollahian has discussed
the situation in the South Caucasus with his Russian counterpart
Sergey Lavrov, Azernews reports.
Abdollahian, in his conversation with Lavrov, welcomed the
negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a
lasting peace agreement and stressed Iran's support for stabilising
peace and stability in the region, IRNA reported.
During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the
latest developments in the South Caucasus, the current state of
cooperation and bilateral relations, as well as some issues on the
regional and international agenda.
In the telephone conversation, Lavrov and Abdollahian emphasised
respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each
other's countries.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107660464
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.