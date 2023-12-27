Huge migrant caravan moves through Mexico to US border

(MENAFN) The biggest migrant caravan in over a year is currently moving through Mexico towards the US border, while both countries seek solutions to manage the increasing numbers of asylum seekers.



Approximately 8,000 migrants are on their way, marking the largest group heading for the US since June 2022. These migrants, reportedly representing 24 different nationalities, entered Mexico via Chiapas state in the southeast and are headed towards Mexico City.



Border patrol officials have reported the daily apprehension of around 10,000 migrants at the southwest border this month.



This substantial caravan's approach coincides with ongoing meetings between Mexican and US officials discussing the surge in migrant arrivals.



In the fiscal year of 2022, US Customs and Border Patrol detained over 2.2 million migrants at the US-Mexico border.



In 2023, 2,240,000 migrants have arrived, while the figures were recorded at 2,326,711 in 2022 and 1,856,332 in 2021, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).



Amidst the upsurge, representatives from both nations are supposed to conduct an emergency meeting on Wednesday to talk over the "unprecedented irregular migration in the Western Hemisphere" and identify ways Mexico and the US can "address border security challenges."



As mentioned in a statement published by the US State Department, both administrations are going to settle to reopen main ports of access along the border in order to lessen the massive gathering of migrants.

