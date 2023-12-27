Oslo Celebrates World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova

An event marking World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, organised by the Azerbaijan House in Oslo and the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis, has been held in Oslo, Norway, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijanis living in Norway, as well as teachers and students of the Nizami Ganjavi School of Azerbaijani language and culture.

Addressing the event, founder of the Azerbaijan House in Oslo and Nizami Ganjavi School of Azerbaijani language and culture and coordinator of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis for Norway Ramil Aliyev congratulated the Azerbaijanis, expressing his best wishes.

The event also featured a concert program performed by the students of the Nizami Ganjavi School of Azerbaijani language and culture.