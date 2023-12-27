Oslo Celebrates World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
An event marking World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New
Year, organised by the Azerbaijan House in Oslo and the
Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis, has been held in
Oslo, Norway, Azernews reports.
The event was attended by Azerbaijanis living in Norway, as well
as teachers and students of the Nizami Ganjavi School of
Azerbaijani language and culture.
Addressing the event, founder of the Azerbaijan House in Oslo
and Nizami Ganjavi School of Azerbaijani language and culture and
coordinator of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian
Azerbaijanis for Norway Ramil Aliyev congratulated the
Azerbaijanis, expressing his best wishes.
The event also featured a concert program performed by the
students of the Nizami Ganjavi School of Azerbaijani language and
culture.
