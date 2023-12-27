Baku, Yerevan Ready To Finalise Peace Treaty, Says Russian Diplomat

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov has told
journalists that Baku and Yerevan are ready to finalise a peace
treaty, Azernews reports.
Asked about the presence of "opposing sides" - Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
- at the informal CIS summit, Peskov said that the sides are ready
to ink a peace document.
"They are not opposing sides; they state their full readiness to
reach a single document, to finalise the peace talks, to reach a
single document, a peace treaty. There is no risk here," Peskov
said.
The Russian spokesperson added that the meeting between
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan at the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg is an
opportunity to support the dialogue between the two leaders, who
are preparing a peace treaty.
According to the spokesman, Russia is also ready to facilitate
this.
"We are not imposing our mediation, but it is certainly very
important for us that our two partners, allies - not only within
the CIS but also in terms of our developed bilateral relations -
conclude a peace treaty as soon as possible. This would ensure an
atmosphere of peace, stability, and predictability in the Caucasus,
which is important for us," the official said.
