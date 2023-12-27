Coromandel Says Normalcy Restored After Ammonia Leak At Chennai Plant

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Coromandel International said on Wednesday that normalcy has been restored at its Ennore Plant in Chennai after reports of an ammonia gas leak.

“As part of routine operation, we noticed abnormality on 26/12/2023 at 23.30 hrs in the ammonia unloading subsea pipeline near shoreside, outside the plant premises. Our Standard Operating Procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time,” the company said.

“During the process, few members in the local community expressed discomfort and were given medical attention immediately. All are safe and normalcy is restored. We have informed relevant authorities about the incident. Coromandel has always adhered to the highest safety standards and emergency response system”, it said.

Coromandel International stock is down more than 2 per cent at Rs 1,231 on BSE.

--IANS

biz/san/dpb