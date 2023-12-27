France expresses deep concern as Israel vows to deepen operations in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, France voiced its "grave concern" over Israel’s pledge to enhance and extend its operations in the Gaza Strip.



"France strongly reiterates its call for an immediate truce leading to a cease-fire," the Foreign Ministry stated in a declaration and denounced the "systematic bombing that has again left many civilian victims in recent days.”



"Israel must take concrete measures to protect the lives of the civilian population in Gaza," it continued.



The ministry embraced a new UN Security Council resolution which asked for "urgent steps" to directly permit "safe, unhindered and expanded" humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.



"In accordance with this, we call on Israel to facilitate the delivery of aid throughout the Gaza Strip and to take urgent measures to ensure full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access," it further declared.



Israel initiated a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



According to local health authorities, the conflict resulted in the death of at least 20,915 Palestinians, primarily women and children, with 54,918 others injured. Gaza's infrastructure has suffered extensive damage, with 60 percent destroyed or impaired, leading to the displacement of nearly 2 million people and severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.



In response to the Hamas attack, around 1,200 Israelis are estimated to have lost their lives. Tel Aviv has committed to destroying Hamas and securing the release of hostages taken during the October assault.



Some hostages were returned following a temporary truce in November, involving an exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

MENAFN27122023000045015839ID1107660452