US Dollar Stable At KD 0.307, Euro Increases To KD 0.339

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- US Dollar exchange rate was stable Wednesday at KD 0.307, whereas the Euro increased to reach KD 0.339, compared to yesterday's prices. Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily statement that the British pound was stable at KD 0.390, Swiss Franc at KD 0.359, and Japanese Yen at KD 0.002, as shown on the CBK website. (end) ht

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.