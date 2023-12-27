Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait witnessed many local events in 2023 that covered plenty domains. Following are major events throughout the year:



Oil and energy:



Jan 17: Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) launched Al-Zour refinery's laboratories, one of the largest in the Middle East.

Jan 19: Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company k.s.c.c. (KUFPEC), was awarded the new exploration license PL 1174S by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Jan 19: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed a contract with Worley Consulting to conduct a detailed feasibility study for the exploitation of renewable energy in its fields.

Jan 22: The joint Kuwaiti-Saudi Standing Committee held a meeting in the Al-Khafji Joint Operations Area, Saudi Arabia, to review reports on onshore oil operations in the divided Zone and the adjacent submerged divided Zone.

Jan 25: Kuwaiti candidate Professor of International law at Kuwait University, Dr. Nasser Al-Rushaid, was granted position of legal consultant at the organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC).

Jan 30: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) exported the first shipment of modified diesel fuel from the Ahmadi Refinery to the European market onboard the (POLAR ACE) tanker.

Jan 31: Japanese government data showed that Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in December jumped 19.4 percent from a year earlier to 8.11 million barrels, or 262,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking the first increase in four months.

Feb 9: Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced that its subsidiary, KUFPEC Norway AS, has divested its 10 percent equity in the Yme field.

Feb 28: Japanese government data showed that Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in January surged 26.8 percent from a year earlier to 8.45 million barrels, or 272,000 barrels per day (bpd), for the second straight monthly expansion.

March 1: The newly appointed Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Jamal Al-loughani, assumed office.

March 7: Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) inaugurated second phase of Al-Zour refinery.

March 8: An explosion erupted at a main electrical transformer in Salmiya during periodical maintenance, resulting in a fire that left four people injured.

March 14: Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) announced the first shipment of 44,000 tons of solid sulfur from Al-Zour Refinery in cooperation with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

March 19: Crude oil futures recorded losses of 12 percent in trading the previous week as a result of banking turmoil from the bankruptcy of the US Silicon Valley Bank.

March 20: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) declared state of emergency as an oil leakage occurred in a location west of Kuwait.

March 22: Mina Abdullah and Ahmadi Refineries received advanced international ranking of risk engineering quality.

March 30: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced new propane prices, sold at USD 555 and the one metric ton of butane to be sold at USD 545.

March 31: Japanese government data showed that Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in February hit a six-month high of 8.08 million barrels, or 288,000 barrels per day (bpd).

April 4: Kuwait Oil Company selected Sami Al-Sawwagh, director of offshore operations, as head of the regional organization for preservation of seas.

May 11: Ministry of Electricity and Water announced said it connected electricity to the first house in Mutlaa city.

May 13: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Shell signed an MoU on exchange of expertise in oil and gas industries.

June 3: Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) said its aircraft fueling company, Q8Aviation, won a contract to supply planes with fuel at Melbourne airport in Australia.

June 5: Kuwait Petrochemicals Industries company announced KD 108.7 million (USD 353.1 million) profits for fiscal year 2002-23.

June 12: Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) launched construction operations of two solar-power stations.

June 13: KOC announced operation of a new gas pipeline from North Kuwait to Ahmad Port.

July 2: Kuwait integrated petroleum industries company (KIPIC) announced that a fire had erupted in Al-Zour's refinery unit 12, but no injuries were logged.

July 5: Ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy announced operating four new main transfer units to power some 3,265 land plots in Al-Mutlaa.

July 10: Deputy Prime Minister and minister of oil and state minister for economic and investment affairs Dr. Saad Al-Barak stated that Al-Durra field rightfully belongs to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

July 24: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced exporting first low-Sulphur gasoline shipment, consistent with global international environmental standards and European markets.

July 25: KNPC announced record breaking revenues in the fiscal year ending in March 2023 with KD 1.016 billion (approx. USD 3.32 billion)

July 30: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and subsidiaries announced KD 2.6 billion (USD approx. 8.4 billion) net profits for the fiscal year ending March 2023.

July 31: Ministry of Oil launched Pioneers in Oil Sector book, the first book in artificial intelligence technology aiming to create new content.

Aug 6: Kuwait Oil Tankers Company announced attaining three ISO certificates in quality control, environment management, and security management as well as ISO for risk management.

Aug 20: Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding (SHIP) inked agreement with KPC worth KD 91.7 million (approx. USD 279.6 million) to provide maintenance services to Mina Abdullah refinery for a duration of 63 months.

Sept 7: Al-Khafji joint operations announced successfully resuming production in the divided zone between Kuwait and Saudi.

Sept 8: Several areas experienced electricity outage due to damage in Hawally A substation and a limited fire in Abdullah Al-Salem station, but teams of the ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy managed to restore power gradually to affected areas.

Sept 11: KPC announced that percentage of achievement in Duqm refinery in Oman reached 98.9 percent last July.

Sept 14: Minister of electricity water and renewable energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad opened a customer service center and in Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area.

Sept 16: KUFPEC announced that KUFPEC Norway AS submitted plan for development of operation of Eirin gas field, in cooperation with Equinor, to the Norwegian oil and energy ministry.

Sept 18: KPC and OAPEC inked a memorandum of understanding to boost research cooperation and facilitate the exchange of technical expertise.

Sept 20: KUFPEC signed partnership agreement with Shell's PG international limited in which KUFPEC Egypt acquires 40 percent operational share of Nile Delta three sector.

Sept 22: Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC) announced that a fire had erupted in Al-Ahmadi refinery but firefighting teams managed to contain it with no injuries or effect on production and exporting operations.

Sept 25: KIPIC announced completing 60 million safe working hours with no incidents, losses, injuries or damages to health, environments, property or halt in operations in Al-Zour refinery.

Oct 3: KIPIC announced the start of supplying the Western Doha station with low-sulfur fuel.

Oct 10: Kuwait Gulf Oil Company announced drilling of first well in joint Wafra operations.

Oct 19: KNPC's Mina Abdullah Refinery, obtained an average score of 100.5 in the latest field survey for risk engineering conducted by the American company (Marsh).

Oct 31: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced new prices for propane which will be sold for USD 610, and butane USD 620 dollars per metric ton.

Nov 7: Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company received a distinguished award in the field of maritime education and training from the Maritime Standards Organizatio





MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107660437