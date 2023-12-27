Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait witnessed many local events in 2023 that covered plenty domains. Following are major events throughout the year:
Oil and energy:
Jan 17: Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) launched Al-Zour refinery's laboratories, one of the largest in the Middle East.
Jan 19: Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company k.s.c.c. (KUFPEC), was awarded the new exploration license PL 1174S by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.
Jan 19: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed a contract with Worley Consulting to conduct a detailed feasibility study for the exploitation of renewable energy in its fields.
Jan 22: The joint Kuwaiti-Saudi Standing Committee held a meeting in the Al-Khafji Joint Operations Area, Saudi Arabia, to review reports on onshore oil operations in the divided Zone and the adjacent submerged divided Zone.
Jan 25: Kuwaiti candidate Professor of International law at Kuwait University, Dr. Nasser Al-Rushaid, was granted position of legal consultant at the organization of petroleum exporting countries (OPEC).
Jan 30: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) exported the first shipment of modified diesel fuel from the Ahmadi Refinery to the European market onboard the (POLAR ACE) tanker.
Jan 31: Japanese government data showed that Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in December jumped 19.4 percent from a year earlier to 8.11 million barrels, or 262,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking the first increase in four months.
Feb 9: Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced that its subsidiary, KUFPEC Norway AS, has divested its 10 percent equity in the Yme field.
Feb 28: Japanese government data showed that Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in January surged 26.8 percent from a year earlier to 8.45 million barrels, or 272,000 barrels per day (bpd), for the second straight monthly expansion.
March 1: The newly appointed Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Jamal Al-loughani, assumed office.
March 7: Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) inaugurated second phase of Al-Zour refinery.
March 8: An explosion erupted at a main electrical transformer in Salmiya during periodical maintenance, resulting in a fire that left four people injured.
March 14: Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) announced the first shipment of 44,000 tons of solid sulfur from Al-Zour Refinery in cooperation with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).
March 19: Crude oil futures recorded losses of 12 percent in trading the previous week as a result of banking turmoil from the bankruptcy of the US Silicon Valley Bank.
March 20: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) declared state of emergency as an oil leakage occurred in a location west of Kuwait.
March 22: Mina Abdullah and Ahmadi Refineries received advanced international ranking of risk engineering quality.
March 30: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced new propane prices, sold at USD 555 and the one metric ton of butane to be sold at USD 545.
March 31: Japanese government data showed that Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in February hit a six-month high of 8.08 million barrels, or 288,000 barrels per day (bpd).
April 4: Kuwait Oil Company selected Sami Al-Sawwagh, director of offshore operations, as head of the regional organization for preservation of seas.
May 11: Ministry of Electricity and Water announced said it connected electricity to the first house in Mutlaa city.
May 13: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Shell signed an MoU on exchange of expertise in oil and gas industries.
June 3: Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) said its aircraft fueling company, Q8Aviation, won a contract to supply planes with fuel at Melbourne airport in Australia.
June 5: Kuwait Petrochemicals Industries company announced KD 108.7 million (USD 353.1 million) profits for fiscal year 2002-23.
June 12: Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) launched construction operations of two solar-power stations.
June 13: KOC announced operation of a new gas pipeline from North Kuwait to Ahmad Port.
July 2: Kuwait integrated petroleum industries company (KIPIC) announced that a fire had erupted in Al-Zour's refinery unit 12, but no injuries were logged.
July 5: Ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy announced operating four new main transfer units to power some 3,265 land plots in Al-Mutlaa.
July 10: Deputy Prime Minister and minister of oil and state minister for economic and investment affairs Dr. Saad Al-Barak stated that Al-Durra field rightfully belongs to Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
July 24: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) announced exporting first low-Sulphur gasoline shipment, consistent with global international environmental standards and European markets.
July 25: KNPC announced record breaking revenues in the fiscal year ending in March 2023 with KD 1.016 billion (approx. USD 3.32 billion)
July 30: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and subsidiaries announced KD 2.6 billion (USD approx. 8.4 billion) net profits for the fiscal year ending March 2023.
July 31: Ministry of Oil launched Pioneers in Oil Sector book, the first book in artificial intelligence technology aiming to create new content.
Aug 6: Kuwait Oil Tankers Company announced attaining three ISO certificates in quality control, environment management, and security management as well as ISO for risk management.
Aug 20: Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding (SHIP) inked agreement with KPC worth KD 91.7 million (approx. USD 279.6 million) to provide maintenance services to Mina Abdullah refinery for a duration of 63 months.
Sept 7: Al-Khafji joint operations announced successfully resuming production in the divided zone between Kuwait and Saudi.
Sept 8: Several areas experienced electricity outage due to damage in Hawally A substation and a limited fire in Abdullah Al-Salem station, but teams of the ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy managed to restore power gradually to affected areas.
Sept 11: KPC announced that percentage of achievement in Duqm refinery in Oman reached 98.9 percent last July.
Sept 14: Minister of electricity water and renewable energy Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad opened a customer service center and in Sabah Al-Ahmad residential area.
Sept 16: KUFPEC announced that KUFPEC Norway AS submitted plan for development of operation of Eirin gas field, in cooperation with Equinor, to the Norwegian oil and energy ministry.
Sept 18: KPC and OAPEC inked a memorandum of understanding to boost research cooperation and facilitate the exchange of technical expertise.
Sept 20: KUFPEC signed partnership agreement with Shell's PG international limited in which KUFPEC Egypt acquires 40 percent operational share of Nile Delta three sector.
Sept 22: Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation (KNPC) announced that a fire had erupted in Al-Ahmadi refinery but firefighting teams managed to contain it with no injuries or effect on production and exporting operations.
Sept 25: KIPIC announced completing 60 million safe working hours with no incidents, losses, injuries or damages to health, environments, property or halt in operations in Al-Zour refinery.
Oct 3: KIPIC announced the start of supplying the Western Doha station with low-sulfur fuel.
Oct 10: Kuwait Gulf Oil Company announced drilling of first well in joint Wafra operations.
Oct 19: KNPC's Mina Abdullah Refinery, obtained an average score of 100.5 in the latest field survey for risk engineering conducted by the American company (Marsh).
Oct 31: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced new prices for propane which will be sold for USD 610, and butane USD 620 dollars per metric ton.
Nov 7: Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company received a distinguished award in the field of maritime education and training from the Maritime Standards Organizatio
MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107660437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.