Major Events In Kuwait For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait witnessed many local events in 2023 that covered plenty domains. Following are major events throughout the year:



Economy:



Jan 5: Arab Planning Institute inked a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian National Planning Institute on cooperating to establish joint economic modeling unit.

Jan 10: Kuwait took part in second roundtable meeting of ministers concerned with mining affairs, represented by Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, Mazen Al-Nahedh, and Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Industry Mahammad Al-Adwani.

Jan 12: Kuwait's Department of Expropriation for Public Welfare announced that total transactions value last year, reached KD 3.5 million (approx. USD 11.4 million).

Jan 16: Undersecretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Finance, Aseel Al-Menifi, and Greek Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis talked boosting economic relations.

Jan 18: The Finance and Insurance Company, Fitch Ratings, has affirmed Kuwait's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at (AA-) with a Stable Outlook.

Jan 19: Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan jumped 27.7 percent from a year earlier to JPY 84.8 billion (USD 663 million) in December.

Jan 19: Kuwait-based Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Export Credit Greece (ECG) to promote Kuwait-Greece trade and investment.

Jan 22: Gold price in Kuwait exceeded the USD 1,926 per ounce barrier with a five percent increase since the beginning of the year.

Jan 25: The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) decided to raise the discount rate by 0.50 percent from 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent effective as of January 26.

Jan 30: The Central Bank of Kuwait announced broad money supply increase by 0.05 percent last December on monthly basis to settle at KD 38.4 billion (approx. USD 126.7 billion).

Jan 31: The Central Statistical Bureau declared that the Kuwaiti family average monthly income in the year 2021 is KD 3,994.9 (approx. USD 13,000), not accounting for rent value.

Feb 12: Kuwait's Ministry of Finance signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea to boost cooperation in knowledge exchange program.

Feb 13: Arab Planning Institute signed MoU with organization of women empowerment within the Islamic cooperation agreement to bolster developmental efforts.

Feb 15: Arab Planning Institute inked a MoU with Omani development bank to boost strategic partnership between two sides.

Feb 20: Central Statistical Bureau data showed increase of the inflation by 3.31 percent last month on annual basis.

Feb 28: Third Arab and Kuwaiti youth forum was launched by Youth Public Authority at the Arab Institute.

March 1: Minister of Commerce and Industry and State Minister for Communication and Information Technology Affairs Mazen Al-Nahedh inaugurated consumer protection Gulf week activities at the Avenues Mall.

March 21: Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company announced profits of KD 52 million (approx. USD 170 million) for the year 2022, marking 19 percent increase.

March 24: Kuwait and San Marino inked an initial investments' protection agreement.

March 26: The Central Bank of Kuwait announced broad money supply increase by 0.2 percent last February on monthly basis to settle at KD 39.1 billion (approx. USD 129 billion).

March 26: Gold recorded positive gains for the fourth week in a row, closing at USD 1.978 an ounce.

April 1: Agility Company announced KD 68 million (USD 221.6 million) net profits in 2022.

April 12: State Audit Bureau said it examined 3,222 files with a value of KD 3.66 billion (USD 11.94 billion) for fiscal year 2022-23.

April 20: Central Statistics department said inflation rose 3.7 percent in March year-on-year.

May 2: Boursa Kuwait registered KD 4.3 million (USD 13 million) net profits in first quarter of 2023, dropping 17.8 percent from same period last year.

May 4: Minister of Commerce and Industry announced a ban on export and re-export of junk in order to preserve iron's basic materials.

May 4: Gold registered its highest price ever, USD 2,072 per ounce.

May 11: Central Bank of Kuwait said balance of payments registered a USD 1.1 billion (USD 3.6 billion) surplus in 2022 compared with KD 970 million (USD 3.1 billion) deficit the year before.

May 18: Inflation rose by 3.69 percent in April year-on-year.

June 24: Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) allocated three location for Google cloud-Kuwait as part of the government's digital transformation strategy.

June 12: Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman) said Kuwait benefitted KD two billion (USD 6.8 billion) in credit services since its establishment up until 2022.

July 4: Kuwait Central Bank issued new guidelines for postponed payment services.

July 10: Minister of Commerce and Industry and State Minister for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban formed committee for organizing supported food supply.

July 18: Minister of Commerce and Industry and State Minister for Youth Affairs, Mohammad Al-Aiban, issued decision banning the use of cryptocurrency.

July 19: A delegation from Kuwait Audit Bureau, higher council for planning and development and the state's permanent envoy to the UN take part in high level sustained development forum.

July 26: Ministry of Finance announced a KD 6.4 billion surplus and final account for the finance for the fiscal year 2022 to 2023 for the first time in nine years.

July 27: The central department for statistics launched official website for sustained development indices 2030.

July 30: Boursa Kuwait (the bourse) announced net profit of KD 8.42 million for the period ending June 30, 2023.

Aug 14: Agility Public Warehousing Company achieved net profit of KD 29.4 million (approx. USD 89.6 million) in the first half of 2023 compared to KD 28.8 million (approx. USD 87.2 million) in the same period of last year marking a 2.3 percent increase.

Aug 16: Kuwait Audit Bureau issued a legal and judicial encyclopedia for in line with plans of digitization and transforming from service providers to data producers.

Aug 17: Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued new requirements for auditors and listed companies stipulating the collection of one percent of net profits to be contributed to Kuwait Fund for the Advancement of Science (KFAS).

Aug 22: The Central Statistics Bureau launched an electronic system for sustainable development objectives 2030 as an instrument of boosting cooperation and coordination with concerned bodies.

Aug 23: Kuwait took second place at Gulf level in exports to Dubai chamber of commerce for international markets in the first half of 2023 with total value of AED 12.8 billion (approx. USD 3.4 billion).

Aug 23: The International Monetary Fund announced expedited GDP for non-oil sectors in Kuwait from 3.4 percent in 2021 to four percent in 2022.

Aug 30: Gulf bank announced approval of Kuwait central bank capital increase by KD 26.1 million (approx. USD 79.6 million).

Sept 15: Fitch Agency ratings affirms Kuwait AA- rating with stable outlook.

Sept 18: Kuwait Ministry of Finance countered a cyber attack targeting one of its systems.

Sept 19: Kuwait central bank directed national banks and local banks to take measures protecting customers from cyber fraud attempts.

Sept 23: Insurance Regulatory Unit issued a decision organizing warehouses to encourage innovation and development of systems and technical infrastructure.

Sept 26: Finance Ministry announced that the cyber-attack that took place on September 18 had copied documents of state property contracts as well as valid and expired civil IDs.

