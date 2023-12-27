(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Google Reaches an Agreement with Canada to Compensate the Media with Almost 75 Million Dollars a Year Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas Health 10 Tips to Maintain Healthy Eating Habits during the Christmas Season World News Life Expectancy of Ticos is the Fourth Highest in Latin America Science & Technology How Resilience Lets You Thrive in Life

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search World News Updated: December 26, 2023 Google Reaches an Agreement with Canada to Compensate the Media with Almost 75 Million Dollars a Year

The measure is part of the Online News Law that will take effect on December 19. Negotiations with Meta are at a standstill

By TCRN STAFF December 26, 202340 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTop Local Destinations Guillermo Agudelo - December 26, 2023Enjoy the Unforgettable Experience of Trekking in Costa Rica￼ Spiritual TCRN STAFF - December 26, 2023Spiritual Consequences of Putting Your Family First￼￼ Economic TCRN STAFF - December 26, 2023Are You an Entrepreneur? Invest in Costa Rica this 2024￼ TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

After months of negotiations, Canada and Google reached an agreement for the American company to compensate Canadian media for sharing or reusing its news content. The internet giant will pay 100 million Canadian dollars (about 74 million US dollars) each year, although this amount will be indexed to inflation. In this way, Google agrees to adhere to the Online News Law, approved on June 22 and which will come into force on December 19.

Inject resources into a news ecosystem

The regulations seek to inject resources into a news ecosystem mainly affected by the reduction in advertising and subscription revenues. Since 2008, more than 450 newsrooms in the country have closed their doors. As part of the agreement, Google will make payment to a single entity that represents the media, instead of negotiating agreements with each of them. The company had threatened to block news for its Canadian users. In early August, Meta ended the availability of news content on Instagram and Facebook in Canada.

Estimates from the Canadian government during debates on the Online News Act (bill known as C-18) indicated that Google would have to contribute about 172 million Canadian dollars. This Wednesday's announcement indicates that there will be 72 million less. Pascale St-Onge, federal minister of Canadian Heritage, declared that this agreement represents“a historic moment” as it establishes a fairer system for the media. He also noted that the Canadian government was able to“respond to Google's concerns.” The minister specified that Canada reserves the right to review the terms if Google obtains a more advantageous agreement in other countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that the commitment“will serve to ensure that journalists, including those from small local media, are supported for years to come.” Trudeau also expressed that many countries are closely following the new Canadian regulations. The Online News Law was based on the one passed by Australia in 2021, although adding more rigorous points.

In addition to blocking news for Canadian users on Instagram and Facebook, Meta froze various agreements and scholarships previously signed with Canadian media and cut off contacts with the authorities of the North American country. In response, the Canadian government stopped buying advertising on both platforms. Quebec joined the decision, as did various media outlets in the province.

Following the announcement of the agreement reached with Google, a Meta representative told CTV News that Canadian regulations, in their current form, remain“unviable” for the company. Negotiations remain at a standstill.“Unfortunately, Meta continues to completely abdicate any responsibility towards democratic institutions ,” Trudeau said Wednesday. Pascale St-Onge added that Facebook must explain“why it is allowing misinformation on its platform instead of supporting our new system and participating in the viability of our information sector.”

-p- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado