(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Will Increase Electricity Rates in 2024 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas Health 10 Tips to Maintain Healthy Eating Habits during the Christmas Season World News Life Expectancy of Ticos is the Fourth Highest in Latin America Science & Technology How Resilience Lets You Thrive in Life

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: December 26, 2023 Costa Rica Will Increase Electricity Rates in 2024

Start making your savings plan

By TCRN STAFF December 26, 2023130 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadSpiritual TCRN STAFF - December 26, 2023Spiritual Consequences of Putting Your Family First Economic TCRN STAFF - December 26, 2023Are You an Entrepreneur? Invest in Costa Rica this 2024 Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - December 26, 2023How to NOT Break Your New Year`s Resolutions? TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

January will start with an increase in electricity rates in Costa Rica, due among other causes to the water drought and the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) announced.

During the last four years, electricity generation in Costa Rica covers 98.53 percent of the total from five renewable sources: water, geothermal, wind, biomass and sun.

From 2014 to 2018, 74.77 percent of electricity generation in the Central American nation comes from water ; 11.92 for geothermal energy; 11.08 percent from wind power and only 1.47 percent from bunker and diesel.

The entity explained, through a press release, that the adjustment reflects greater generation of thermal energy by the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE). According to Aresep, three tariff studies were carried out simultaneously: the ordinary adjustment requested by ICE to update its cost structure: generation, transmission, distribution and public lighting.

They also took into account the extraordinary distribution adjustment to recognize all companies for the cost they incur when purchasing energy from ICE. According to the different energy distribution companies, the increase will go from 385 colones ($0.70) to three thousandcolones ($5.90).

The entity argues that the impact of the El Niño phenomenon is presented as the main cause of these increases in 2024, so during 2023 the ICE had to resort to thermal generation to guarantee timely attention to national demand, which also registered an increase associated with the economic reactivation process.

It is expected that, at the end of 2023, the thermal generation produced by using fuels (bunker and diesel) will be around nine percent of the country's total, data that confirms the adverse effect of El Niño. In the last eight years, thermal generation represented around one percent, the entity described.

-p

- Advertisement - SourceTCRN STAFF ViaWilmer Useche