Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press Release – Persbericht – Communiqué De Presse: Publication Of A Transparency Notification


12/27/2023 2:03:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving .

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence .

Attachments

  • ENG_transparency notification_20231219_FIN
  • NL_transparency notification_20231219_FIN
  • FR_transparency notification_20231219_FIN

