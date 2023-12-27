Sukesh Chandrashekhar Issues Clarification On Whatsapp Chats Issue, Denies His Role

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Amidst swirling speculations and accusations involving alleged WhatsApp messages, alleged conman Sukash Chandrashekhar, lodged at Jail-13, Mandoli, has issued a press statement, denying his involvement in disseminating any such content.

Addressing the allegations surrounding co-accused Jacqueline Fernandez, Chandrashekhar clarified in his press statement issued through his counsel advocate Anant Malik that all expressions of emotion or love for Fernandez have consistently adhered to legal channels.

"I have no necessity to send the same through any illegal means," he said.

Chandrashekhar is a prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Expressing concern over the situation, Chandrashekhar has requested a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged WhatsApp chats.

He insists on strict action against those responsible for creating and spreading what he terms as "fake messages".

Chandrashekhar also pointed towards a possible technological angle, suggesting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create false WhatsApp chats. His legal team is poised to file a complaint with the CBI for a detailed investigation into this matter.

Chandrashekhar has urged investigations into other aspects, including alleged bias in the Economic Offences Wing's examination of Jacqueline Fernandez, significant financial transfers to a Social Media Management Firm for the purchase of fake followers, and investments in Fernandez's father's Event Management Firm.

Regarding the alleged messages on Webex and WhatsApp, Chandrashekhar said that the Court had previously ordered a detailed investigation, concluding that no evidence of messages from him existed.

He also drew attention to what he perceives as a deliberate effort to create a buzz and sensationalise the issue, coinciding with an upcoming hearing on Fernandez's application seeking quashing of ED complaint before the Delhi High Court.

Questioning the credibility of the accusations against him, Chandrashekhar pointed out Fernandez's steadfastness in their relationship despite serious allegations.

He also raised doubts about the believability of a Bollywood actress of Fernandez's caliber being deceived in a serious relationship for over a year.

Chandrashekhar urged Investigation Agencies to conduct a thorough examination of the origin and purpose of the alleged fake chats.

His love for Fernandez, he said, remains unwavering, extending Merry Christmas wishes and expressing unchanging love, with hopes for a Happy New Year.

