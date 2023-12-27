Premier League: Bournemouth Cruise Past Fulham To Extend Unbeaten Run

(MENAFN- IANS) Bournemouth, Dec 27 (IANS) AFC Bournemouth picked up their sixth win in seven matches and climbed into the top half of the table as they beat Fulham 3-0 at Vitality Stadium

After an even start from both sides, Bournemouth had a great chance to take the lead just after the 30-minute mark as Justin Kluivert's effort from close range was blocked brilliantly by Tosin Adarabioyo at the last second.

But, did Kluivert gave the Cherries a half-time lead ahead just before the break. Alex Scott, making only his fifth Premier League appearance for Bournemouth due to injury, dribbled past four players before setting up Kluivert, and the winger's strike went underneath Bernd Leno and into the net.

Fulham dominated possession in the opening stages of the second half but failed to create a goalscoring opportunity, and they were made to pay for their passive play in the 61st minute

Joao Palhinha brought down Antoine Semenyo in the box, and Bournemouth were awarded their first penalty for 609 days. Solanke then scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season, moving joint-second alongside Mohamed Salah in the race for the Castrol Golden Boot, just two goals behind top scorer Erling Haaland.

Luis Sinisterra added gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time with a fantastic strike as Bournemouth secured their first ever Boxing Day victory in the Premier League and moved six points outside the top six.

