Israel murders senior general from Iran in Syria attack

(MENAFN) In a targeted and deadly strike, Israeli warplanes bombarded the Syrian capital of Damascus, resulting in the death of a senior Iranian commander, Brigadier-General Seyed Razi Mousavi. The strike, reportedly aimed at supporting the anti-Israel "resistance front," was first reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency and later confirmed by Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



According to the IRGC's statement, General Mousavi was martyred during the missile attack carried out by Israeli forces. At the time of his death, Mousavi held the responsibility of supporting the "resistance front" in Syria, a coalition of anti-Israel groups supported by Iran, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and various Shia militias in Iraq and Syria.



The statement issued by the IRGC emphasized that the "usurping and barbaric Zionist regime" would face consequences for the strike, indicating a strong reaction from Iranian authorities. General Mousavi, a close associate of the late Qasem Soleimani, who led the IRGC's Quds Force until his assassination by the US in 2020, played a significant role in supporting and training Tehran's allies outside of Iran.



The Quds Force, responsible for operations beyond Iran's borders, has been a key player in supporting the "resistance front." The current commander, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, had previously pledged support to Hamas in its conflict with Israel, vowing not to allow the "brutal enemy" to conquer Gaza. However, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly clarified that Iran's support for Hamas would not extend to direct military intervention.



As tensions rise in the region following this targeted airstrike, the incident underscores the ongoing geopolitical complexities and power dynamics in the Middle East, with the actions of major players influencing the broader landscape of regional conflicts.





