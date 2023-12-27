Netanyahu says Israel escalating its bombardment of Gaza

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed on Sunday that Israel is escalating its bombardment of Gaza, undeterred by the mounting international opposition. Speaking during a weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu acknowledged the heavy toll the war is taking but emphasized that continuing the fight is imperative.



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly suffered significant losses, with 15 soldiers lost in Gaza over the weekend, the majority of them on Friday and Saturday. Simultaneously, Israel intensified its military campaign, targeting 200 locations within a 24-hour period, as disclosed by military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Saturday. One particularly devastating strike on Gaza City claimed the lives of 90 Palestinians, including 76 members of a single extended family, marking one of the deadliest incidents in an already unusually destructive bombing campaign.



Criticism surrounds Israel's use of an AI targeting program, described by detractors as a "mass assassination factory," which aids in pinpointing strike locations. The controversial technology has raised ethical concerns and intensified scrutiny on Israel's military actions.



The IDF's focus has expanded to the northern regions, notably Gaza City and its surroundings, where a controversial evacuation order from West Jerusalem has left significant destruction, prompting allegations of war crimes by UN human rights experts. Additionally, southern Gaza, particularly the densely populated area in the city of Khan Younis, has been a target of Israel's assault. Another facet of the military operation involves efforts to dismantle Hamas' highly-publicized underground tunnel network.



As Israel's military offensive reaches new heights, the international community's condemnation grows. The evolving situation prompts renewed calls for diplomatic intervention and a halt to the violence, with concerns mounting over the humanitarian impact on the civilian population in Gaza.



