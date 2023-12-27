UK intends to position war vessels to Guyana

(MENAFN) In a strategic move demonstrating solidarity with its former colony, the United Kingdom is set to deploy the offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent to Guyana, according to state broadcaster BBC.



The mission is framed as an act of "defence diplomacy" in response to the renewed border dispute between Guyana and neighboring Venezuela. The move comes as tensions escalated in December, with Caracas reasserting its claim over the contested region of Essequibo, a long-standing source of contention rich in oil and minerals.



The territorial disagreement dates back to the 19th century, and despite an 1899 arbitration that assigned Essequibo to the British colony, Venezuela has consistently rejected the legitimacy of the decision. Adding fuel to the fire, a December 3 referendum in Venezuela supported President Nicolas Maduro's rejection of the 1899 adjudication and any jurisdiction by the International Court of Justice over the dispute. Maduro also authorized the deployment of troops near Essequibo, further heightening regional tensions.



In response to the intensifying situation, the United Kingdom's decision to dispatch HMS Trent to Guyana is positioned as a strategic move to demonstrate support for its Commonwealth partner. The deployment is part of a broader series of engagements in the region, as stated by a spokesperson from the United Kingdom Defence Ministry.



The diplomatic landscape saw a glimmer of hope when Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali signed the Declaration of Argyle on December 14 during talks in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The agreement aims to de-escalate the conflict, with both sides committing to refraining from further provocations, either in words or deeds. Additionally, a joint commission was established, and plans for future meetings in three months were set to address any new developments related to the territorial dispute.



Amid these diplomatic efforts, United Kingdom Undersecretary for the Americas David Rutley visited Georgetown on December 18, pledging "unequivocal backing" to Guyana and vowing to uphold its territorial integrity. The deployment of the warship and the United Kingdom's diplomatic assurances underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the South American region, where historical disputes and resource-rich territories continue to shape international relations.





MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107660377