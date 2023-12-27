TV anchor gets fired over ‘pro-Israel’ cup of coffee in Turkey

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Turkish broadcaster TGRT Haber TV has terminated the contract of news anchor Meltem Gunay for appearing on air with a cup from Starbucks, a move deemed by many in Turkey as aligning with pro-Israel sentiments. The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened pro-Palestinian sentiments in the country due to the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.



The channel issued a statement on Sunday strongly condemning the actions of both the news anchor and an unnamed director, citing a breach of guidelines that strictly prohibit covert advertising of any company on TGRT News TV. The statement emphasized the broadcaster's awareness of the sensitivities of the Turkish people concerning the Gaza conflict and asserted its commitment to defending those sensitivities.



The perception that Starbucks is pro-Israel in Turkey stems from a legal dispute between the coffee chain and a union organizing its workers. Amid the Hamas-Israel conflict, Starbucks Workers United, the union in question, expressed solidarity with Palestine on social media. In response, Starbucks filed a lawsuit for trademark infringement, alleging that the post damaged its reputation and angered customers. Workers United countered with a defamation suit, claiming that Starbucks falsely implied support for terrorism and violence.



Starbucks, however, has consistently denied taking a pro-Palestine or pro-Israel stance, stating that it opposes violence and stands for humanity. The controversy surrounding the use of a Starbucks cup on TGRT Haber TV raises questions about the intersection of political sentiments, corporate branding, and media representation in the context of the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.



As tensions persist and public opinions diverge, the incident highlights the challenges faced by individuals and entities navigating the delicate balance between personal expressions, corporate affiliations, and the broader sociopolitical climate. The ramifications of such incidents extend beyond the dismissal of an anchor, sparking discussions on freedom of expression, corporate responsibility, and the impact of global conflicts on local perceptions.



