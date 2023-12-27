Ex-French general claims Ukrainians are encountering ‘terrible winter’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, retired French general and former NATO commander Jean-Paul Palomeros painted a bleak picture of Ukraine's foreseeable future in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Expressing concern, Palomeros emphasized that Ukrainians are set to face a "terrible winter," with the best-case scenario being the ability to maintain current defensive positions.



The retired general, who served as chief of staff for the French Air Force and later as one of NATO's strategic commanders, called for increased European support for Ukraine, stating that additional investment is crucial for sustaining the war effort.



During French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Jordan, where he pledged ongoing support for Ukraine, Palomeros's warnings added a somber tone to the discussion. Macron, echoing the sentiments of the retired general, emphasized the imperative of preventing Russia from emerging victorious in the conflict. However, the French leader admitted in a separate interview that efforts by the United States and its European allies to cripple Russia's economy through sanctions had fallen short. Macron also acknowledged that the uncertain political situation in the United States was casting a shadow over Ukraine's prospects.



As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia enters a critical phase, the retired general's dire assessment underscores the urgency for international intervention and increased assistance for Ukraine. The article delves into the challenges faced by Ukraine as it braces for a harsh winter, examining the potential implications on the military and humanitarian fronts. Furthermore, it explores the complexities of the geopolitical landscape, with European nations urged to step up their support for Ukraine in the face of the evolving situation. The statements by Macron and Palomeros offer insights into the delicate balance of power and the geopolitical considerations that shape the course of the conflict, highlighting the need for a cohesive international strategy to address the multifaceted challenges confronting Ukraine.



