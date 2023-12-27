MAG Welding Torches Market Insight Into Scope And Business Revenue For 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

MAG Welding Torches Market technical systems and procedural framework, the company establishes an infrastructure to collect and assess data produced by its operations. This encompasses activities such as process analysis, data mining, descriptive analysis, and performance evaluation.

Who are the Leading Players in MAG Welding Torches Market?



Lorch

North Welding Tools Company

DINSE

Huarui Welding and Cutting Machinery

Golden Globe Welding and Cutting

Lincoln Electric

ESAB Group

Panasonic Welding Systems

Illinois Tool Works

Tokin Corporation

CLOOS

ABICOR BINZEL

Migatronic

Fronius International

Kemppi

EWM

Parker Torchology INNOTEC

Number of Newest Pages with Tables and Figures: 116

What is the New Update for 2023?



Comprehensive focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, worldwide inflation concerns, shifts in China's Covid containment approach, accompanied by its turbulent reopening, disruptions in supply chains, international trade strains, and the looming recession risk.

International MAG Welding Torches Market competitiveness and distribution of market shares among major competitors.

Extent of MAG Welding Torches Industry influence in diverse regions - Robust/Major/Targeted/Minimal.

Engaging online interactive platform for personalized collaborative updates among peers.

Entry to digital archives and a Research Platform. Complimentary updates for a duration of one year.

MAG Welding Torches Market -SegmentationAnalysis:

The report delves into the current status of market development and upcoming trends in the global MAG Welding Torches Market. It also dissects the segmentation of the MAG Welding Torches Market based on Types and Applications, conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to uncover market profiles and potential opportunities.

Segment by Type



Air Cooled Water Cooled

Which growth factors drive the MAG Welding Torches market growth?

Increasing use is expected to drive the growth of the MAG Welding Torches Market.

Segment by Application



General Industry

Construction

Automotive

Energy Industry Others

1 . Complete Overview of the Global MAG Welding Torches Market:

1 . Complete Overview of the Global MAG Welding Torches Market:

Presently, economic expansion, technological advancements, e-commerce proliferation, global interconnectedness, sustainability initiatives, demographic shifts, and the presence of political and legal uncertainties stand out as a selection of the myriad forces molding the global market landscape.

2 High-class Data MAG Welding Torches Market:

The worldwide MAG Welding Torches market offers a plethora of top-notch data, serving as a valuable resource for entrepreneurs and investors seeking to dissect information and arrive at informed choices. Diverse fountains of market data encompass governmental metrics, sector analyses, fiscal particulars, and inputs from market research agencies. The principal categories of data accessible in the global MAG Welding Torches market encompass economic indicators, financial statistics, industrial insights, and consumer behavior trends.

Certainly. The mentioned countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and more, are covered in this report. The report also provides insights into the advancements in important regional MAG Welding Torches Markets like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

4 and Analysis of the MAG Welding Torches market:

Market analysis, within the context of MAG Welding Torches, encompasses the comprehensive assessment of market circumstances and patterns to facilitate well-informed business choices.

MAG Welding Torches Market analysis also encompasses the anticipation of forthcoming market tendencies and situations, relying on variables such as technological advancements, regulatory transformations, or shifts in demographics. This anticipatory approach aids in devising overarching strategic blueprints and in recognizing potential hazards and prospects for expansion.

Industry Brief:

Market Overview of Global MAG Welding Torches market:

According to our latest research, the global MAG Welding Torches market looks promising in the next 5 years. As of 2022, the global MAG Welding Torches market was estimated at USD 546.27 million, and itâs anticipated to reach USD 684.86 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 3.84 Percent during the forecast years.

Metal Active Gas (MAG) welding, a type of gas metal arc welding, is a welding process where an electric arc is created between a consumable wire electrode and the material to be joined. MAG welding uses active shielding gases, primarily for the welding of steels. These shielding gases are mixtures of carbon dioxide, argon and oxygen. Commonly, a MAG welding torch includes the connection between the torch and the union nut plus the shielding gas hosepack, as well as the various conduits, such as the protective hose, water inlet and outlet for water-cooled torches, power cable, gas hose, and inner liner.

Covid-19s negative impact

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a number of challenges for industrial manufacturers globally, particularly those who rely on workers whose jobs cannot be carried out remotely. Amid plummeting oil prices and demand, supply chain bottlenecks, slowing spending and volatile credit markets, some companies have closed facilities and are considering the extent of layoffs to help contain the spread of the virus, as well as for economic reasons. Clearly, the manufacturing sector has been hard hit by the outbreak for two main reasons. First, many manufacturing jobs are performed on site and cannot be performed remotely. Second, the slowdown in economic activity has reduced the demand for MAG welding torches globally. For MAG welding torches suppliers, the suspension or slowdown of production activity in downstream companies will reduce demand for MAG welding torches. At the same time, for companies that adopt a global supply chain strategy, the outbreak of COVID-19 has hampered the supply of raw materials.

Growing Industrialization

MAG welding torch industry is quite relevant to the welding industry. MAG welding torches have advantages: the weld seam is protected against oxidation. No slag is formed. The working speed is very high. This results in less heat influence of the surrounding material. This method can be used in all welding positions. Because of these special advantages, it is the most used welding method today. With the downstream market for welding torch tool safety, portability requirements continue to improve, the emerging welding torch is expanding. MAG welding torch is a relatively mature product in Europe and North America, widely used in construction, installation, shipbuilding, transportation and other industries.

Fierce competition

The MAG welding torch market is dominated by international brands such as ABICOR BINZEL, ESAB Group, Lincoln Electric, Fronius International, etc. The MAG welding torch industry is highly competitive, with companies mainly from Europe and North America, most of which have been operating in the local and global markets for a long time. Most of the companies have been operating in the local and global markets for a long time, and their brand strategies and sales channels are mostly mature and accepted by consumers. North America and Europe are still the major markets for MAG welding torch. And the mature markets in these countries can lead to low market growth rates.

Region Overview:

In 2021, the share of the MAG Welding Torches market in Europe stood at 41.04 Percent.

Company Overview:

ABICOR BINZEL is one of the major players operating in the MAG Welding Torches market, holding a share of 14.17 Percent in 2021.

ABICOR BINZEL

Founded in 1945, ABICOR BINZEL early specialized in the development and production of inert-gas shielded welding and cutting torches for MIG/MAG, TIG and plasma processes.

ESAB Group

The ESAB Group produces welding tools and equipment. The Company products include filler metals, mechanized cutting systems, gas apparatuses, arc welding equipment, plasma cutters, friction stir welders, automated welding systems, and steel scarfing machines. The ESAB Group offers its products around the world.

Segmentation Overview:

As for product types, the Air Cooled segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Air Cooled

Air-cooled torches are cooled by air; they use the ambient air and shielding gas to dissipate the heat.

Water Cooled

In a water-cooled torch, the cooling solution comes through the hoses and circulates through the body and consumables of the torch and then back to the cooler where the heat is absorbed. Water-cooled designs are often more durable and boast better handling.

Application Overview:

By application, the General Industry segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.



Market segment by Region/Country including: -



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

User center of MAG Welding Torches market 2023

Certainly. The COVID-19 pandemic's influence on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the global economy has been noteworthy. Nonetheless, these effects seem to vary across nations and distinct economic zones. Naturally, the repercussions of these dual challenges are more severe for certain countries, regions, and economic sectors than for others.

Final Report will add an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The document offers an all-encompassing assessment of the market, furnishing in-depth insights into diverse elements such as catalysts, restrictions, prospects, and challenges.

Furthermore, it presents precise perspectives and evaluations that are pivotal in formulating efficacious business tactics and charting a course for rapid advancement for every participant in the industry. Armed with this knowledge, managers will be empowered to devise novel strategies centered around advantageous market openings, thus rendering their business endeavors fruitful and rewarding.

MAG Welding Torches Market - Competitive Analysis:

Our objective is to provide a clear understanding of the industry's competitive landscape. To achieve this, we comprehensively examine not just the prominent global players, but also the regional small and medium sized enterprises that hold significant roles and exhibit promising growth potential. The list of key players can be found in the Summary section.

MAG Welding Torches Industry's leading players are the ones that have the biggest impact, the most market shares in 2023, the best reputation, or the highest revenue within their field they are

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.

Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Global MAG Welding Torches Market Research Report 2023 2029

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 MAG Welding Torches Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America MAG Welding Torches by Countries

6 Europe MAG Welding Torches by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific MAG Welding Torches by Countries

8 Latin America, Middle and Africa MAG Welding Torches by Countries

9 MAG Welding Torches Market Segment by Type

10 MAG Welding Torches Market Segment by Application

11 MAG Welding Torches Market Forecast (2016-2021)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology

13.2 Data Source

And more...

