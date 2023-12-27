3D Secure Authentication Market Comprehensive Report Share, Size, And Forecast For 2024-2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

3D Secure Authentication Market technical systems and procedural framework, the company establishes an infrastructure to collect and assess data produced by its operations. This encompasses activities such as process analysis, data mining, descriptive analysis, and performance evaluation.

Who are the Leading Players in 3D Secure Authentication Market?



American Express

Broadcom

Worldline

Modirum

Elavon

GPayments

Adyen

AsiaPay

GMO Payment Gateway

Entersekt

Mastercard

Visa

JCB SIA S.p.A.

Number of Newest Pages with Tables and Figures: 110

What is the New Update for 2023?



Comprehensive focus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, worldwide inflation concerns, shifts in China's Covid containment approach, accompanied by its turbulent reopening, disruptions in supply chains, international trade strains, and the looming recession risk.

International 3D Secure Authentication Market competitiveness and distribution of market shares among major competitors.

Extent of 3D Secure Authentication Industry influence in diverse regions - Robust/Major/Targeted/Minimal.

Engaging online interactive platform for personalized collaborative updates among peers.

Entry to digital archives and a Research Platform. Complimentary updates for a duration of one year.

3D Secure Authentication Market -SegmentationAnalysis:

The report delves into the current status of market development and upcoming trends in the global 3D Secure Authentication Market. It also dissects the segmentation of the 3D Secure Authentication Market based on Types and Applications, conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to uncover market profiles and potential opportunities.

Segment by Type



On-Premise Cloud-Based

Which growth factors drive the 3D Secure Authentication market growth?

Increasing use is expected to drive the growth of the 3D Secure Authentication Market.

Segment by Application



Consumer Electronics

ATM

POS Machine Others

Customer requirement: -

1 . Complete Overview of the Global 3D Secure Authentication Market:

Offering a thorough panorama of the worldwide 3D Secure Authentication market presents a multifaceted challenge due to the diverse array of markets and industries across the globe. Nevertheless, I can furnish a concise overview of the principal trends and influences currently impacting the global 3D Secure Authentication market. Presently, economic expansion, technological advancements, e-commerce proliferation, global interconnectedness, sustainability initiatives, demographic shifts, and the presence of political and legal uncertainties stand out as a selection of the myriad forces molding the global market landscape. This arena is characterized by its constant evolution, and enterprises capable of acclimatizing to emerging trends and unforeseen hurdles are poised to achieve the highest levels of

2 High-class Data 3D Secure Authentication Market: -

Indeed, it holds true that the worldwide 3D Secure Authentication market offers a plethora of top-notch data, serving as a valuable resource for entrepreneurs and investors seeking to dissect information and arrive at informed choices. Diverse fountains of market data encompass governmental metrics, sector analyses, fiscal particulars, and inputs from market research agencies. The principal categories of data accessible in the global 3D Secure Authentication market encompass economic indicators, financial statistics, industrial insights, and consumer behavior trends. Nevertheless, a prudent approach entails a meticulous assessment of data origins' credibility and consistency, coupled with the adoption of a multi-source strategy to attain a comprehensive grasp of the 3D Secure Authentication market landscape.

Certainly. The mentioned countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and more, are covered in this report. The report also provides insights into the advancements in important regional 3D Secure Authentication Markets like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

4 and Analysis of the 3D Secure Authentication market: -

Certainly. Market analysis, within the context of 3D Secure Authentication, encompasses the comprehensive assessment of market circumstances and patterns to facilitate well-informed business choices. A market, in this context, pertains to a defined geographical area, a specific industry, or a particular sector, and involves the formulation of strategies for venturing into or amplifying presence within the designated 3D Secure Authentication market.

3D Secure Authentication Market analysis also encompasses the anticipation of forthcoming market tendencies and situations, relying on variables such as technological advancements, regulatory transformations, or shifts in demographics. This anticipatory approach aids in devising overarching strategic blueprints and in recognizing potential hazards and prospects for expansion.

Industry Brief:

Market Overview of Global 3D Secure Authentication market:

According to our latest research, the global 3D Secure Authentication market looks promising in the next 5 years. As of 2022, the global 3D Secure Authentication market was estimated at USD 477.47 million, and itâs anticipated to reach USD 1399.56 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 19.63 Percent during the forecast years.

3D Secure Authentication is a secure online payment service available for Visa and MasterCard cards. The 3D Secure Authentication service passes transaction password verification to fully prevent the risk of fraudulent online transactions, and through the re-inspection of personalized information, to ensure that the website the cardholder purchases is authentic and credible, as long as the user purchases in the online store that joins this service, the user can get a full range of safe payment protection.

Drivers

Potential Market of 3D Secure Authentication

3D Secure Authentication is used in a wide range of fields, of which consumer electronics account for most of the share, and during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing region in the world for portable consumer electronics products. China is the largest market, accounting for 48 Percent of regional portable consumer electronics sales in 2018. It is also the country with the second highest absolute forecast growth rate from 2018 to 2023. India is the second largest market, accounting for 25 Percent of the market share. The undeveloped market means it ranks first in terms of absolute growth during the forecast period.

Limitations

Visa developed the 3DS protocol in 2001, which was originally designed to protect the security of merchants, card issuers, and bank card transactions.

However, this agreement encountered many problems during the running-in period. Many consumers question the safety of the pop-up verification window and think that the operation of being asked to enter the SMS verification code is very cumbersome. On the other hand, merchants continue to complain that the payment success rate has been affected. After the advent of mobile payment in 2008, consumers encountered a new problem: webpages with non-responsive layouts could not automatically adapt to consumers' smartphone screens.

In addition, the scope of the method is a huge challenge for merchants and payment providers. This makes the decision whether to use 3D Secure Authentication more difficult and means that every payment has a higher risk of rejection.

Opportunities

Technological progress-the emergence of 3D Secure 2.0 protocol

In October 2016, EMVCo released the 3DS 2.1 version, which aims to solve the payment pain points mentioned above. The new version introduces more complex modern algorithms and complex biometric authentication to ensure a more convenient payment experience while increasing the payment conversion rate. 3DS 2.0 will be fully enforced in Europe (mainly for card issuers) on April 13, 2019. Merchants whose transactions are regulated by PSD2 must support 3DS version 2.0 or higher authentication methods before September 14, 2019.

The main purpose of the new 3D Secure 2.0 protocol is to better facilitate the exchange of information between the three parties in the transaction. 3DS 2.0 simplifies the payment process. The 3DS 2.0 protocol uses token-based biometric authentication, such as facial or voice recognition, instead of the static password that must be remembered in version 1.0.

Region Overview:

Europe had the highest growth rate of all regions.

Company Overview:

Visa is one of the major players operating in the 3D Secure Authentication market, holding a share of 13.64 Percent in 2021.

Visa Inc. operates a retail electronic payments network and manages global financial services. The Company also offers global commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

Mastercard Incorporated provides financial transaction processing services. The Company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers checks.

Segmentation Overview:

By type, On-Premise segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021.

Application Overview:

By application, the Consumer Electronics segment occupied the biggest share from 2017 to 2022.



Market segment by Region/Country including: -



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

User center of 3D Secure Authentication market 2023

Certainly. The COVID-19 pandemic's influence on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the global economy has been noteworthy. Nonetheless, these effects seem to vary across nations and distinct economic zones. Naturally, the repercussions of these dual challenges are more severe for certain countries, regions, and economic sectors than for others.

Final Report will add an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The document offers an all-encompassing assessment of the market, furnishing in-depth insights into diverse elements such as catalysts, constraints, prospects, and challenges. This data serves as a valuable resource for investors seeking to make well-informed choices prior to investment.

Furthermore, it presents precise perspectives and evaluations that are pivotal in formulating efficacious business tactics and charting a course for rapid advancement for every participant in the industry. Armed with this knowledge, managers will be empowered to devise novel strategies centered around advantageous market openings, thus rendering their business endeavors fruitful and rewarding.

3D Secure Authentication Market - Competitive Analysis:

Our objective is to provide a clear understanding of the industry's competitive landscape. To achieve this, we comprehensively examine not just the prominent global players, but also the regional small and medium sized enterprises that hold significant roles and exhibit promising growth potential. The list of key players can be found in the Summary section.

3D Secure Authentication Industry's leading players are the ones that have the biggest impact, the most market shares in 2023, the best reputation, or the highest revenue within their field they are

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.

Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Research Report 2023 2029

â Report Overview: It includes the 3D Secure Authentication market study scope, players covered, key market segments, market analysis by application, market analysis by type, and other chapters that give an overview of the research study.

â Executive Summary: This section of the report gives information about 3D Secure Authentication market trends and shares, market size analysis by region and analysis of global market size. Under market size analysis by region, analysis of market share and growth rate by region is provided.

â Profiles of International Players: Here, key players of the 3D Secure Authentication market are studied on the basis of gross margin, price, revenue, corporate sales, and production. This section gives a business overview of the players and shares their important company details.

â Regional Study: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the 3D Secure Authentication market report is studied on the basis of market size by application, the market size by product, key players, and market forecast.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 3D Secure Authentication Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global 3D Secure Authentication Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America 3D Secure Authentication by Countries

6 Europe 3D Secure Authentication by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific 3D Secure Authentication by Countries

8 Latin America, Middle and Africa 3D Secure Authentication by Countries

9 3D Secure Authentication Market Segment by Type

10 3D Secure Authentication Market Segment by Application

11 3D Secure Authentication Market Forecast (2016-2021)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology

13.2 Data Source

And more...

