Locals Complain Of IDF Stopping Ambulances In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 27 (IANS) The local people of Gaza have complained that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have prevented ambulances of Palestinian Red Cross and Red Crescent from getting near the injured in Tulkarem where an alleged Israeli drone attack killed six people and injured several others.

Majid Hassan, a local trader in Tulkarem, told IANS via telephone that the Israeli military vehicles stopped the Palestinian Red Cross/Red Crescent from getting anywhere near the injured.

He said, "It's frightening that the Israel army was not allowing the injured to be taken to hospitals and the army didn't allow either the Red Cross or the Red Crescent any access near the injured. It was after sometime that they eventually allowed the vehicles to pick the injured and transport to a medical facility nearby."

Two of the 10 injured are reportedly in critical condition.

He also said that the Israel army was conducting raids at several homes in Tulkarem area.

Several local people, including women, are protesting on the streets of Tulkarem area against the raids being carried out at their homes.

--IANS

aal/khz