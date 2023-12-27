(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA)

1975 -- An Amiri decree was issued establishing Burqan Bank with the capital of KD 10 million.

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree on compulsory military draft between the age of 18 and 30 years old.

1981 -- The Islamic Heritage Revival Society was established.

1984 -- Abdullatif Saleh Al-Musallam, a well-known philanthropist and merchant, passed away at age 88. The deceased was member in the Municipal Council in 1947, member of the Awqaf Council in 1951 and one of the founders of the Fisheries company in 1945.

1985 -- Sulaiman Ibrahim Al-Musallam passed away at age 96. He was known to have partaken in the battles of Jahra and Al-Reqqi. He was a founding member of the first board for the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held various positions during his lifetime, like chairing the naturalization committee between 1961-64.

1986 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree setting up a clearance chamber to handle transactions between traders dealing in the stock market.

1990 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held talks with the Chinese President Yang Shangkun in Beijing. During his three-day visit to Beijing, Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad discussed with Chinese officials means of ending the Iraqi occupation of the State of Kuwait.

1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving membership in the UN Framework Convention on climate change. (end) bs